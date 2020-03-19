شكوك حول إصابة هاري وميغان بفيروس كورونا

يمكنكم الآن متابعة آخر الأخبار مجاناً من خلال صفحتنا على فيسبوك
""الخليج 365"" من بيروت: أثار موقع مجلة People الشكوك حول إصابة الأمير هاري وزوجته ميغان ماركل بفيروس covid19 بعدما ذكر أن هاري كان قد التقى بنجم الفورمولا 1 لويس هاملتون خلال افتتاح Silverstone Experience Centre.
وكان بطل السباق قد التقى سابقاً بالنجم العالمي ادريس ألبا وزوجة رئيس الوزراء الكندي صوفي غريغوار المصابين بالوباء. وهو ما أثار الشكوك حول الأمير وزوجته مع قلق ساد المراقبين حول مشاركتهما في احتفالات الكومنوولث. لكن "هاملتون" عاد ونشر تحذيراً لمحبيه بأن يأخذوا مواجهة الوباء على محمل الجدد، ونصحهم بالتزام الحجر المنزلي مشدداً على ضرورة غسل اليدين. ولم يذكر شيئاً عن إصابته بالعدوى.
وفي السياق عينه، نقل الموقع عن مصدر في القصر الملكي قوله: "كما هي حال الجميع يتبع الأمير وميغان النصائح التي تساعد على الوقاية من الفيروس. وفي حال تبين أنهما اتصلا بأشخاص تم تشخيص إصابتهم بالمرض فلا بد من أن يقوما بالإجراءات اللازمة". وهو ما يلتزم به الثنائي اللذين يقضيان وقتهما بمنزلهما في كندا، فيما لم تتأكد إصابتهما بالعدوى!
View this post on Instagram
Earlier this week The Duchess of Sussex, in her role as Patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), met with the bright minds from across the Commonwealth to hear about their commitment to tackling the global challenges we all face. The Duchess spoke with Scholars studying and researching important areas surrounding; cleaning up plastic pollution in our oceans, helping to build more sustainable cities, improving health outcomes for citizens, and supporting decent work and economic growth. Paving the way as the next generation of leaders, these inspirational scholars, are spread far across the Commonwealth from Malawi to Malaysia, Ghana to Sri Lanka – all of whom will use the skills and knowledge they gain while studying in the UK to make a difference when they return to their home countries. The Duchess, who also attended university with support of a scholarship, is a strong advocate of accessible education for all. As the Royal Patron of The Association of Commonwealth Universities (@The_ACU_Official) since January 2019, The Duchess has met and engaged with students, academics, and staff from ACU member universities across the Commonwealth to learn more about the vital work they do to address global challenges. As President and Vice President of The @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess thank all those who are working to give access to education for all.
A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Mar 11, 2020 at 3:33pm PDT
ولقد أثنى الثنائي على الجهود المبذولة للتصدي لوباء الفيروس التاجي حول العالم باعتبارها "شهادة حقيقية على اتحاد الروح البشرية". حيث شاركا عبر حسابهما الخاص على "إنستغرام" المعروف بـ"Sussex Royal"، اقتباسًا ملهمًا وأضافا: "في هذه الأوقات الصعبة نحتاج لبعضنا البعض أكثر من أي وقت مضى، وندرك أهمية الدعم والتعاضد حتى لا نشعر بالوحدة المخيفة".
وتابعا: "نحتاج إلى بعضنا البعض مدركين أننا بالدعم والتعاضد نشعر بأننا أقل وحدة خلال هذه الفترة الموحشة".
وختما: "نتحدث في كثير من الأحيان عن معنى الرحمة. هذا هو الوقت لنفهم كيف تتأثر كل حياتنا بطريقة أو بأخرى بهذا الأمر، علينا أن نتوحد على مستوى العالم".
وفيما وعدا بنشر القصص الملهمة حول الفيروسات التاجية، بالإضافة لمعلومات وحقائق دقيقة يجب أن تصل للناس من أجل الوقاية، قدما الشكر والامتنان لأولئك الذين يعملون بلا كلل للمساعدة في تأمين العلاج ولمن يواجهون هذا الوباء بشجاعة. علما أنه وبحسب مصادر موقع DailyMail.com، فإنهما يعزلان أنفسهما في كندا، فيما يعيش هاري لحظات قلق خشية من إصابة الملكة ووالده بفيروس كورونا، رغم انتقال الملكة باكراً إلى قصر ويندسور وسط الاجراءات المشدد بمواجهة الوباء. حيث ستمكث لغيد الفصح بحسب ما بشاع، وستمضي فترة عزلة ألغت فيها كل مواعيدها.
كانت هذه تفاصيل خبر شكوك حول إصابة هاري وميغان بفيروس كورونا لهذا اليوم نرجوا بأن نكون قد وفقنا بإعطائك التفاصيل والمعلومات الكامله ولمتابعة جميع أخبارنا يمكنك الإشتراك في نظام التنبيهات او في احد أنظمتنا المختلفة لتزويدك بكل ما هو جديد.
كما تَجْدَرُ الأشاراة بأن الخبر الأصلي قد تم نشرة ومتواجد على إيلاف وقد قام فريق التحرير في الخليج 365 بالتاكد منه وربما تم التعديل علية وربما قد يكون تم نقله بالكامل اوالاقتباس منه ويمكنك قراءة ومتابعة مستجدادت هذا الخبر من مصدره الاساسي.