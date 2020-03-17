نجم Game Of Thrones في الحجر الصحي.. كورونا يُلاحق نجوم هوليوود

متابعة بتجـــــــــرد: بعد الممثل الأميركي توم هانكس والممثل البريطاني ادريس البا والممثلة الروسية أولغا كوريلينكو، سُجلت رابع إصابة في صفوف النجوم العالميين بفيروس كورونا المستجد.
وفي التفاصيل، كشف الممثل النرويجي كريستوفر هيفيو، الّذي اشتهر بشخصية تورمند جاينتسبين في سلسلة Game Of Thrones “صراع العروش” على شبكة HBO، إصابته بفيروس كورونا.
وظهر كريستوفر هيفيو مع زوجته الصحافية والمصوِّرة النرويجية غري مولفار في صورة على تطبيق الصور إنستغرام من الحجر المنزلي، واشار إلى أنه يُعاني من بعض العوارض لكنّه بصحّة جيّدة.
Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagencyView this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) on Mar 16, 2020 at 1:48pm PDT
