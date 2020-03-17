الممثل كريستوفر هيفجو يعلن إصابته بفيروس كورونا

كتبت: ياسمين عمرو في الثلاثاء 17 مارس 2020 04:44 مساءً - أعلن الممثل النرويجي كريستوفر هيفجو Kristofer Hivju، بطل سلسلة "Game Of Thrones"، إصابته بفيروس كورونا، الذي كان قد أصاب عددًا من نجوم هوليوود أيضًا.
توم هانكس بعد شائعة تدهور حالته الصحية: "اعتنوا بأنفسكم"
ونشر النجم، البالغ من العمر 41 عامًا، صورة له على صفحاته الخاصة في مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، أرفقها بتعليق كتب فيه: "للأسف، اليوم أظهرت الفحوصات الطبية إصابتي بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، أنا وعائلتي نعزل أنفسنا في المنزل الفترة التي تلزم للشفاء.. نحن بصحة جيدة.. لديَّ فقط أعراض خفيفة من البرد".
View this post on Instagram
Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagencyView this post on Instagram
Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency
Advertisements
وتابع: "هناك أشخاص أكثر عرضة لخطر هذا الفيروس الذي قد يكون مدمرًا، لذلك أنصحكم بتوخي الحذر، واتباع الأساليب الصحيحة للوقاية من المرض، مثل غسل اليدين، والبقاء على مسافة 1.5 متر من الآخرين".
إدريس ألبا ثالث المصابين... كورونا ينال حصته من نجوم هوليوود
وختم حديثه بالقول: "يمكننا معًا محاربة الفيروس، أرجوكم انتبهوا على أنفسكم، خاصة من أجل كبار السن، ومن يعانون من الأمراض".
لمشاهدة أجمل صور المشاهير زوروا أنستغرام الخليج 365
ويمكنكم متابعة آخر أخبار النجوم عبر تويتر "الخليج 365 فن"
كانت هذه تفاصيل خبر الممثل كريستوفر هيفجو يعلن إصابته بفيروس كورونا لهذا اليوم نرجوا بأن نكون قد وفقنا بإعطائك التفاصيل والمعلومات الكامله ولمتابعة جميع أخبارنا يمكنك الإشتراك في نظام التنبيهات او في احد أنظمتنا المختلفة لتزويدك بكل ما هو جديد.
كما تَجْدَرُ الأشاراة بأن الخبر الأصلي قد تم نشرة ومتواجد على سيدتى وقد قام فريق التحرير في الخليج 365 بالتاكد منه وربما تم التعديل علية وربما قد يكون تم نقله بالكامل اوالاقتباس منه ويمكنك قراءة ومتابعة مستجدادت هذا الخبر من مصدره الاساسي.