بطل مسلسل لعبة العروش ومدير "يونيفيرسال" مصابان بفيروس كورونا!

- 1/2
- 2/2
متابعة الخليج 365 - دبي - بواسطة اسيل الاحمدي - أعلن الممثل النرويجي كريستوفر هيفيو البالغ من العمر 41 عاماً، يوم الاثنين عن إصابته بفيروس كورونا المستجد، وذلك عبر صورة سلفي نشرها له ولزوجته عبر حسابه الرسمي في "إنستغرام".
وكتب هيفيو في منشوره أسفل الصورة: " تحياتي لكم من النرويج، يؤسفني أخبركم بأن النتائج قد أظهرت إصابتي أنا وعائلتي بفيروس كوفيد-19، ونحن الآن بصحة جيدة، لدينا فقط أعراض برد خفيفة، وسنقوم بعزل أنفسنا إلى أن نتحسن".
وأضاف: "هناك الكثير من الاشخاص عرضة لخطر الإصابة بهذا الفيروس المدمّر، لذلك أحثكم جميعًا على توخي الحذر الشديد، قوموا بغسل أيديكم، اتركوا مسافة 1.5 متر بينكم وبين الآخرين، قوموا بحجر أنفسكم، افعلوا كل ما بوسعكم لمنع انتشار الفيروس".
واستطرد: "معاً نستطيع محاربة هذا الفيروس، وتجنب أزمة المستشفيات، رجاء أعتنوا ببعضكم البعض، وحافظوا على المسافة بينكم، وأبقوا في صحة جيدة".
واختتم هيفيو منشوره: "أرجوا من الجميع زيارة الموقع الإلكتروني لمركز السيطرة على الأمراض التابع لبلده، واتبعوا الإرشادات للحفاظ على الأمان، وليس لحماية أنفسكم فقط بل لحماية المجتمع بأكمله، وخاصة تلك الفئة الاكثر عرضة لخطر هذا المرض مثل كبار السن، والاشخاص الذين عانوا منه سابقا".
View this post on Instagram
Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagencyView this post on Instagram
Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagencyView this post on Instagram
Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagencyView this post on Instagram
Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency
Advertisements
A post shared by Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) on Mar 16, 2020 at 1:48pm PDT
وفي السّياق نفسه، أصبح "لوسيان جرينج" الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة "يونيفيرسال" أبرز رموز عالم الموسيقي الذين يصابون بفيروس كورونا بعدما عاد اختباره إيجابيًا.
ونُقل رئيس مجلس الإدارة والمدير التنفيذي لشركة "يونيفرسال"، والتي تعتبر أكبر شركات الموسيقى في العالم، إلى المستشفى بعدما ثبتت إصابته بفيروس كوفيد-19، وفقا لشخص مطلع على الأمر.
ونقل موقع "بي إن إن بلومبيغ" عن المصدر الذي طلب عدم الكشف عن هويته، أن "جرينج" (60 عامًا)، يتلقى الرعاية في المركز الطبي بجامعة كاليفورنيا في لوس أنجلوس.
يذكر أن رئيس شركة أبل "تيم كوك"، ورئيس خدمات أبل "إيدي كيو" والمدير التنفيذي للموسيقى "إرفين أزوف" قد حضروا حفل عيد الميلاد الستين لشركة "يونيفرسال ميوزك" قبل أسبوعين.
ويأتي هذا النبأ في أعقاب تداول خبر حجر النجم الأمريكي الشهير توم هانكس وزوجته، في مستشفى أسترالي، بعد ثبوت إصابتهما بفيروس كورونا، حيث نشر نجم فيلم "كاست أواي" الشهير عبر حسابه في موقع تويتر، شكر فيها كل من دعمه وساعده لتخطي هذه المرحلة الصعبة من حياته وحياة زوجته، ونشر العلم الأسترالي في إشارة إلى تقديره إلى الرعاية الطبية التي تلقاها في البلد الذي يعتني به وبزوجته وهما في الحجر الصحي.
وأكد توم هانكس ضرورة نشر الوعي بالفيروس وأنه على الجميع الاعتناء بأنفسهم وبمن حولهم، وكتب في تغريدة : "شكرا للمساعدين.. دعونا نعتني بأنفسنا وبعضنا البعض. هانكس".
يُشارُ إلى أنّه من المشاهير الذين أصيبوا بالفيروس مؤخرا، الممثل البريطاني، إدريس إلبا، الذي أجرى فحصا لأنه خالط شخصا مصابا.
وظهرت نتيجته بالأمس، إذ بينت أنه مصاب بفيروس كوفيد-19، وقال خلال مقطع فيديو نشره على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي أنه لا يعاني من أي أعراض حتى الآن، لكنه سيقوم بعزل نفسه عن الآخرين، مطالباً الجميع أن يلزموا منازلهم، مطمئناً جمهوره أنه سيطلعهم على حالته دائمًا.
كانت هذه تفاصيل خبر بطل مسلسل لعبة العروش ومدير "يونيفيرسال" مصابان بفيروس كورونا! لهذا اليوم نرجوا بأن نكون قد وفقنا بإعطائك التفاصيل والمعلومات الكامله ولمتابعة جميع أخبارنا يمكنك الإشتراك في نظام التنبيهات او في احد أنظمتنا المختلفة لتزويدك بكل ما هو جديد.
كما تَجْدَرُ الأشاراة بأن الخبر الأصلي قد تم نشرة ومتواجد على فوشيا وقد قام فريق التحرير في الخليج 365 بالتاكد منه وربما تم التعديل علية وربما قد يكون تم نقله بالكامل اوالاقتباس منه ويمكنك قراءة ومتابعة مستجدادت هذا الخبر من مصدره الاساسي.