شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن Didn’t I لـ فرقة OneRepublic تقترب من 2 مليون مشاهدة والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - طرحت فرقة البوب الأمريكية OneRepublic، أحدث أغانيها Didn’t I، على طريقة الفيديو كليب، وذلك من خلال حسابها الرسمي على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب، وتقترب الأغنية من حصد 2 ميلون مشاهدة، وذلك منذ طرحها يوم 12 مارس الجارى، كما حازت الأغنية الجديدة على إعجاب الكثريرن من متابعى الفرقة الأمريكية، وهذه كلمات الأغنية :
Didn't I, didn't I, didn't I love you?
Didn't we, didn't we, didn't we fly?
Know that I, know that I still care for you
But didn't we, didn't we say goodbye?
Swear that I saw your face
At a coffee shop on 8th
Or maybe it was in my mind
And I swear that I heard your laugh
From a person that walked past me
At a party the other night
Never thought we’d ever have to go without
Take you over anybody else hands down
We’re the type of melody that don't fade out, don’t fade out, can’t fade out
Didn't I, didn't I, didn't I love you?
Didn't we, didn't we, didn't we fly?
Know that I, know that I still care for you
But didn't we, didn't we say goodbye?
Didn't I, didn't I, didn't I love you?
Didn't we, didn't we, didn't we try?
Know that I, know that I still care for you
Tell me why good things have to die
Do you remember all those plans
That we made after too many drinks
In the kitchen of your brother’s apartment?
Where life was like a wishin’ well
4am and raisin’ hell
Damn, I knew you oh so well
Never thought we’d ever have to go without
Take you over anybody else hands down
We’re the type of melody that don't fade out, don’t fade out, can’t fade out
Didn't I, didn't I, didn't I love you?
Didn't we, didn't we, didn't we fly?
Know that I, know that I still care for you
But didn't we, didn't we say goodbye?
Didn't I, didn't I, didn't I love you?
Didn't we, didn't we, didn't we try?
Know that I, know that I still care for you
Tell me why good things have to die
We had our moments, didn’t we? (oh)
So much that we will never be (oh)
Didn't I, didn't I, didn't I love you?
Didn't we, didn't we, didn't we fly?
Know that I, know that I still care for you
But didn't we, didn't we say goodbye?
Didn't I, didn't I, didn't I love you?
Didn't we, didn't we, didn't we try?
Know that I, know that I still care for you
Tell me why good things have to die
