شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن Didn’t I لـ فرقة OneRepublic تقترب من 2 مليون مشاهدة والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - طرحت فرقة البوب الأمريكية OneRepublic، أحدث أغانيها Didn’t I، على طريقة الفيديو كليب، وذلك من خلال حسابها الرسمي على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب، وتقترب الأغنية من حصد 2 ميلون مشاهدة، وذلك منذ طرحها يوم 12 مارس الجارى، كما حازت الأغنية الجديدة على إعجاب الكثريرن من متابعى الفرقة الأمريكية، وهذه كلمات الأغنية :

Didn't I, didn't I, didn't I love you?

Didn't we, didn't we, didn't we fly?

Know that I, know that I still care for you

But didn't we, didn't we say goodbye?

Swear that I saw your face

At a coffee shop on 8th

Or maybe it was in my mind

And I swear that I heard your laugh

From a person that walked past me

At a party the other night

Never thought we’d ever have to go without

Take you over anybody else hands down

We’re the type of melody that don't fade out, don’t fade out, can’t fade out

Didn't I, didn't I, didn't I love you?

Didn't we, didn't we, didn't we fly?

Know that I, know that I still care for you

But didn't we, didn't we say goodbye?

Didn't I, didn't I, didn't I love you?

Didn't we, didn't we, didn't we try?

Know that I, know that I still care for you

Tell me why good things have to die

Do you remember all those plans

That we made after too many drinks

In the kitchen of your brother’s apartment?

Where life was like a wishin’ well

4am and raisin’ hell

Damn, I knew you oh so well

Never thought we’d ever have to go without

Take you over anybody else hands down

We’re the type of melody that don't fade out, don’t fade out, can’t fade out

Didn't I, didn't I, didn't I love you?

Didn't we, didn't we, didn't we fly?

Know that I, know that I still care for you

But didn't we, didn't we say goodbye?

Didn't I, didn't I, didn't I love you?

Didn't we, didn't we, didn't we try?

Know that I, know that I still care for you

Tell me why good things have to die

We had our moments, didn’t we? (oh)

So much that we will never be (oh)

Didn't I, didn't I, didn't I love you?

Didn't we, didn't we, didn't we fly?

Know that I, know that I still care for you

But didn't we, didn't we say goodbye?

Didn't I, didn't I, didn't I love you?

Didn't we, didn't we, didn't we try?

Know that I, know that I still care for you

Tell me why good things have to die