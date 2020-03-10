كاتي بيري تتوقع لجدتها الرفاهية في العالم الآخر

""الخليج 365"" من بيروت: نعت النجمة كاتي بيري جدتها آن بطريقةٍ مؤثرة لا تخلو من الغرابة. حيث اسرسلت بمخيلتها عن وجود عالم آخر تلتقي فيه الأرواح متمنية لها الراحة والرفاهية في العالم الآخر. وذلك في تدوينةٍ طويلة كتبتها على الصورة التي تجمعها بها عبر حسابها الخاص على "إنستغرام". حيث كتبت: ".. لا أعرف إن كانت الروح ستدخل مكاناً للإنتظار قبل انتقالها، حيث تلتقي الأرواح القادمة والراحلة من العالم. لكني أتمنى حقاً أن تنال روح طفلي القادم قبلة على جبينه من جدتي الجميلة التي غادرت هذه الأرض".
واسترسلت بمخيلتها مشيرةً إلى أنها تتوقع السخرية من منشورها، لكنها تعرف أن جدتها ستجد كوباً من نبيذها المفضل لحظة وصولها إلى العالم الآخر بإطلالة أكثر عصرية، بما في ذلك الأناقة وزينة الجواهر. وقالت: الكثير مما أنا عليه جاء بفضل والدي وهو حمله بفضلها. كانت البداية معها وأنا ممتنة لها بكل شيء".
وتابعت الإشادة بجدتها "آن": كانت مقاتلة. نجت من الأزمة الاقتصادية، وربت 3 أطفال من تلقاء نفسها كخياطة.. لقد كانت دائمًا ذات طبع أصيل، ومضحك ومليء بجميع الأشياء المريحة التي يمكن أن نفكّر فيها.
تابعت بمزيد الثناء، كاتبة: "فليستريحوا بسلام عميق ويقبلوا جبهة الروح هناك في العالم الآخر.. فليعلموا أن كل شيء سيكون على ما يرام، خاصةً الآن بعد أن اكتسبوا ملاكًا..
والمُلفِت أن خطيبها "أورلاندو بلوم" قد علّق كاتباً: "جدتك آن لديها الكثير من الأسئلة لتجيبك عليها !! والحمد لله، كل شيء سيكون جميلاً مثل روحها التي ستعود بغمضة عين، وسيكون الجميع على ما يرام.
