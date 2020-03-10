هاري وميغان يودعان مناصبهما والعائلة.. وسلام بارد مع كيت وويليام!

- 1/2
متابعة الخليج 365 - دبي - بواسطة اسيل الاحمدي - اختتم دوق ودوقة ساسكس، الأمير هاري وميغان ماركل، مهمّاتهما ككبار أعضاء في العائلة الملكية يوم أمس الاثنين، من خلال المُشاركة في احتفالية يوم الكومونويلث إلى جانب باقي أعضاء العائلة، بمن فيهم الملكة إليزابيث، الأمير تشارلز وزوجته كاميليا، الأمير ويليام وزوجته كيت ميدلتون، الأمير إدوارد وزوجته صوفيا.
وفي هذه المُناسبة، اختارت ميغان أن تظهر بأبهى حلّة، فانتقت إطلالة ملكية ذات طابعٍ عصري تألّفت من فُستان الكاب الزّمرّدي بتوقيع علامة "إيميليا ويكستد"، اختارته من مجموعة خريف وشتاء 2020 للماركة.
وأكملت دوقة ساسكس إطلالتها بوضع قبّعة فاسينيتر مُطابقة للون الفُستان، صممها لها "ويليام تشامبرز"، في حين حملت حقيبة الكرزة من غابريلا هيرست باللون الزيتي، وأضافت المزيد إلى طولها بانتعال كعب عال كلاسيكي لونه بيج.
ومن الأمور المثيرة للاهتمام التي حصلت في الاحتفالية، هو أنّه لم يدخل أعضاء العائلة المالكة ويستمنستر آبي سويًا كعادتهم، ففي السّنوات السابقة كانوا يتجمّعون عند بوابة الدير حتّى وصول الملكة، ويدخلون سويًا في موكبٍ ملكيّ، أمّا هذه المرة، فقد دخل كُل ثنائي ملكي على حِدة، ابتداءً بثنائي ويسيكس، ومن ثمّ ثنائي ساسكس، وتبعهما ثنائي كامبريدج، وفي النهاية وصل أمير ويلز ودوقة كورنوول مع الملكة إليزابيث.
وإلى جانب ذلك، استطاعت كاميرات التّصوير من التقاط لحظة وصول الأمير ويليام وكيت ميدلتون الحدث، حيث كان قد سبقهما الأمير هاري وميغان ماركل، وعندها سلّم الثنائيان على بعضهما البعض بشكلٍ بارد، حيث شوهدت ميغان وهي تبتسم وتقول "هالو" أي مرحبًا.
وعلى عكس ذلك، كان عم الأمير هاري، إيرل ويسيكس الأمير أندرو، يجلس بجانب ميغان ماركل، وكانا يتبادلان أطراف الحديث بشكلٍ حميمي وودّي، دلّ على طيب علاقة ويسيكس بساسكس.
The Sussexes talking to Harry's uncle, the Earl of Wessex (Prince Edward, the Queen's youngest son). Meghan in @emiliawickstead!💚 The Duke & Duchess arrived at their final engagement the Commonwealth Service being held at Westminster Abbey. The Sussexes are President and Vice President of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust (and no they don't lose their roles). It is their third consecutive year attending this service. . . . The Sussexes alongside the Wessexes and Cambridges will not be part of the procession through Westminster Abbey at the start of the Commonwealth Service (and no, I don't know why). The theme for this year's Commonwealth Service is "Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming", placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation.
A post shared by Meghan (fan page) (@_duchess_of_sussex) on Mar 9, 2020 at 8:13am PDT
وعقبَ انتهاء الاحتفالية، غادر دوق ودوقة ساسكس ويستمنستر آبي مُتّجهين لسيارتهما، وعند البوابة كان ينتظرهما أطفال لكي يُعطيهما الورود، وفي تلك اللحظات بدا هاري وميغان مُتأثّرين لوداع العائلة المالكة. وفي النّهاية، استقلّ الدّوقان سيّارتهما ولوّحا للمُعجبين كآخر وداعٍ لهما.
ومن الجدير ذكره أنّه لاحظ عُشّاق الثّنائي الملكي بأنّ ميغان ماركل كانت ترتدي اللون الأخضر في آخر مهمّاتها الملكية، وهو نفس اللون الذي ارتدته يوم خطبتها عندما دخلت العائلة المالكة.
ويُشارُ إلى أنّه سيتم تفعيل قرار انسحاب هاري وميغان ككبار أعضاء عاملة في العائلة المالكة في الـ 31 من شهر مارس الجاري، علمًا بأنّهما قاما في الأسبوع الماضي بجولة ملكية ختامية لآخر أعمالهما، على أن يتم مُشاهدتهما مع العائلة المالكة في طابعٍ رسمي في زفاف الأميرة بياتريس في شهر مايو المُقبل، بالإضافة إلى احتفالية ميلاد الملكة العسكري Trooping The Colors في شهر يونيو الذي يليه.
