هاري وميغان يودعان مناصبهما والعائلة.. وسلام بارد مع كيت وويليام!

The Sussexes talking to Harry's uncle, the Earl of Wessex (Prince Edward, the Queen's youngest son). Meghan in @emiliawickstead!💚 The Duke & Duchess arrived at their final engagement the Commonwealth Service being held at Westminster Abbey. The Sussexes are President and Vice President of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust (and no they don't lose their roles). It is their third consecutive year attending this service. The Sussexes alongside the Wessexes and Cambridges will not be part of the procession through Westminster Abbey at the start of the Commonwealth Service (and no, I don't know why). The theme for this year's Commonwealth Service is "Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming", placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation.