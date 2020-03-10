شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن ديمى لوفاتو تقترب من 10 مليون مشاهدة بـ I Love Me والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - طرحت المغنية الأمريكية ديمى لوفاتو، أغنيتها الجديدة، I Love Me، وذلك من خلال حسابها الرسمي على موقع يوتيوب، الفيديو كليب يقترب من 10 مليون مشاهدة، منذ طرحه يوم 5 مارس الجارى، وحاز على إعجاب الكثير من متابعي المغنية، التي تبلغ من العمر 27 عاما، وانتظر الفيديو كليب الجديد الكثيرين، بعد أن أعلنت لوفاتو، عن طرحها للعمل خلال حفل لـ Super Bowl، الماضية.
وهذه كلمات الأغنية :
Flippin' through all of these magazines
Tellin' me who I'm supposed to be
Way too good at camouflage
Can't see what I am, I just see what I'm not
I'm guilty 'bout everything that I eat (Every single day)
Feelin' myself is a felony
Jedi level sabotage
Voices in my head make up my entourage
'Cause I'm a black belt when I'm beating up on myself
But I'm an expert at giving love to somebody else
I, me, myself and I don't see eye to eye
Me, myself and I
Oh, why do I compare myself to everyone?
And I always got my finger on the self-destruct
I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Why am I always looking for a ride or die?
'Cause mine's the only heart I'm gonna have for life
After all the times I went and fucked it up (All the times I went and fucked it up)
I wonder when I love me is enough, mmm (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough
Haters that live on the internet (On the internet)
Live in my head, should be paying rent
I'm way too good at listening (Listening)
All these comments fucking up my energy (Energy)
'Cause I'm a black belt when I'm beating up on myself
But I'm an expert at giving love to somebody else (Expert)
I, me, myself and I don't see eye to eye
Me, myself and I (Yeah, yeah, yeah, oh)
Oh, why do I compare myself to everyone?
And I always got my finger on the self-destruct
I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Why am I always looking for a ride or die?
'Cause mine's the only heart I'm gonna have for life
After all the times I went and fucked it up (All the times I went and fucked it up)
I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) Yeah
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough
I'm my own worst critic, talk a whole lot of shit
But I'm a ten out of ten even when I forget
I, I, I, I, I (I'm a ten out of ten, don't you ever forget it)
I'm my own worst critic, talk a whole lot of shit
But I'm a ten out of ten, even when I forget (Hey, oh)
I, I, I, I, I (Yeah)
Yeah, yeah (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) Yeah, yeah
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
