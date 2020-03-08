الأمير هاري على وشك البكاء.. وميغان بإطلالة ملكية في جولتهما الختامية

View this post on Instagram

Watch Harry's face and his hands as he receives this long standing ovation from his fellow service members. ⁣ ⁣ Warrant Officer, Reg Sheen, the festival manager, said: "The reaction they got from the audience when they arrived was very emotional for the Royal Marines."⁣ ⁣⁣ It was obviously very emotional for Prince Harry, who is being forced to relinquish his honorary military titles, too. ⁣ ⁣ Harry is a true military man, his fellow service men and women have loved having one of their own, a veteran, a real military man, as their Captain General⁣ ⁣ This rousing ovation was one way the military showed their love and respect for Prince Harry back. ⁣ ⁣ It is likely the last time we see him wearing his dress military uniform for quite some time, if ever again.