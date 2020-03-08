الأمير هاري على وشك البكاء.. وميغان بإطلالة ملكية في جولتهما الختامية

- 1/2
متابعة الخليج 365 - دبي - بواسطة اسيل الاحمدي - حضر دوق ودوقة ساسكس، الأمير هاري وميغان ماركل، مهرجان ماونتبادن الموسيقي ليلة أمس السّبت، والذي أقيم في قاعة رويال ألبيرت التي تقع في جنوب كنسنغتون.
وتعدّ مشاركة الدوقين في الحدث ضمن الجولة الملكية النهائية لهما ككبار أعضاء في العائلة المالكة، وذلك بعد انسحابهما من منصبهما في بداية عام 2020، وانتقالهما للعيش بين كندا ولندن، مع الاستقلال المالي عن العائلة المالكة.
وفور وصول هاري وميغان بهو رويال ألبيرت، حيّاهما الحضور بحفاوة من خلال الوقوف احتراما لهما مع التّصفيق الحار لمدّة طويلة، وهو ما أدخل الأمير هاري في حالة عاطفية؛ إذ بدا مُتأثرا جدّا وكان على وشك البكاء.
Watch Harry’s face and his hands as he receives this long standing ovation from his fellow service members. Warrant Officer, Reg Sheen, the festival manager, said: “The reaction they got from the audience when they arrived was very emotional for the Royal Marines.” It was obviously very emotional for Prince Harry, who is being forced to relinquish his honorary military titles, too. Harry is a true military man, his fellow service men and women have loved having one of their own, a veteran, a real military man, as their Captain General This rousing ovation was one way the military showed their love and respect for Prince Harry back. It is likely the last time we see him wearing his dress military uniform for quite some time, if ever again. . #harryandmeghan #meghanandharry #dukeofsussex #princeharry #duchessmeghan #princeharryandmeghan #duchessofsussex #dukeandduchessofsussex #princessmeghan #meghanmarkle #princewilliam #katemiddleton #duchessofcambridge #royalfamily #theroyalfamily #britishroyalfamily #britishroyals #archieharrison #babyarchie #westandwiththesussexes #istandwiththesussexes #WeLoveYouMeghan #AlwaysHRH #mountbattenfestivalofmusic #mfm2020 #mountbattenfestival #royalmarines #PrinceHarryInUniform #thereasonharryuppedhisgame #sweetheartsofsussexView this post on Instagram
A post shared by Duke & Duchess of Sussex Fam (@meghanluvsharry) on Mar 7, 2020 at 6:46pm PST
وكشفت صحيفة "ديلي ميل" البريطانية أنّ سبب تأثّر هاري هو أنّه ستكون هذه المرّة الأخيرة التي يرتدي فيها زيّه الرّسمي ككابتن جنرال مُشاة البحرية الملكية التي جاءت باللونين الأحمر والأسود، كما علّق عليها ميداليتين مُنحتا له أثناء جولتيه السّابقتين إلى باكستان.
لم يكن وريث العرش البريطاني السّادس من خطف الأضواء فحسب، بل استطاعت زوجته ميغان ماركل من لفت الأنظار إليها وبشدّة بسبب إطلالتها الملكية التي تناسقت مع لون زيّ زوجها الأمير، حيث أسدلت على جسدها الرّشيق فستان كاب راقي التّصميم لونه أحمر اختارته من علامة Safiyaa الإنجليزية، والذي وصل سعره إلى 1,689 دولارا.
وأكملت الدّوقة إطلالتها بانتعال كعب عال لونه أحمر أيضا بتوقيع علامتها المفضّلة للأحذية Aquazurra، وحملت حقيبة كلاتش حمراء من مانولو بلانيك، وزيّنت أذنيها بأقراط لؤلؤية بتوقيع المصمم Simone Rocha.
جاءَ ظهور الثّنائي الملكي يوم الأمس بعد ظهورهما سويا في ليلة الخميس الماضية عندما حضرا حفل توزيع جوائز Endeavor Fund Awards، وكان ذلك أوّل ظهور رسميّ لهما في المملكة المُتّحدة بعد انسحابهما من مناصبهما الملكية، حيث خطفا الأنظار بإطلالتيهما الأنيقتين والسّعادة التي بدت واضحة عليهما بعد الضّغط الذي كان يُمارس عليهما من قِبل الصّحافة والمُتنمّرين.
ارتدت ميغان حينها فستانا لونه تركواز كهربائي من علامة المصممة الإنجليزية "فيكتوريا بيكهام"، وصل سعره إلى 1,239 دولارا، وحملت حقيبة كلاتش من ستيلا مكارتني لونها كحلي بلغ سعرها 2,273 دولارا، وانتعلت كعبا عاليا كحلي اللون بتوقيع علامة مانولو بلانيك.
يذكر أنّ الأمير هاري وميغان ماركل سينضمان غدا الاثنين الموافق للـ 9 من شهر مارس الجاري إلى باقي كبار أعضاء العائلة المالكة، بمن في ذلك الملكة إليزابيث، الأمير ويليام وزوجته كيت ميدلتون، الأمير تشارلز وزوجته كاميلا باركر، من أجل الاحتفال بيوم الكومونويلث في دير ويستمنستر آبي.
