شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن جيمس آرثر يحقق 9 ملايين مشاهدة بـ أغنية Quite Miss Home والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - طرح المغنى البريطانى جيمس آرثر أغنية Quite Miss Home، على حسابه الرسمى، يوم 18 نوفمبر من العام الماضى 2019، وتقترب الأغنية من الوصول إلى 9 ملايين مشاهدة، منذ طرحها على الحساب الرسمى للمغنى على موقع يوتيوب، وكان قد دعا جيمس آرثر المغنى ومؤلف الأغانى البريطانى الشهير إلى تقديم المزيد من الدعم لفنانى الموسيقى الذين يواجهون مشاكل الصحة النفسية، قائلا إنه يجدر بالمغنين ومنسقى الأسطوانات والموسيقيين الحديث بصراحة أكبر عن مخاوفهم.

وهذه كلمات الأغنية :

I'm in the kitchen while you smoke outside

You're careful not to let the smoke inside

I always tell you it's poison

But I know it helps you take the edge off the day

We get a drink before it's closing time

The one on high street with the blinking sign

All these memories feel poignant

I won't be there to see the snow melt away

Oh

Yeah, I been gone on business

I gotta make some money

I really feel the distance

And I quite miss home

And I miss you telling me

To leave my shoes at the door

'Cause you just swept the floor

And the dirt drives you crazy

Yeah, I quite miss home

'Cause it feels like poetry

When the rain falls down on the window

While you're in my arms

And we're watching the TV

Yeah, I quite miss home

Yeah, I quite miss home

I smell you cooking from the living room

And then I tell you that I love your food

I know it doesn't come easy

But you know it reminds me where I'm from

Advertisements

Whoa

I'm in another city

I got nobody with me

And it just really hit me

That I quite miss home

And I miss you telling me

To leave my shoes at the door

'Cause you just swept the floor

And the dirt drives you crazy

Yeah, I quite miss home

'Cause it feels like poetry

When the rain falls down on the window

While you're in my arms

And we're watching the TV

Yeah, I quite miss home

Yeah, I quite miss home

And I quite miss home

Yeah, I miss you telling me

To leave my shoes at the door

'Cause you just swept the floor

And the dirt drives you crazy

Oh, I just miss home, no, no

'Cause it feels like poetry

As the rain falls down on the window

While you're in my arms

And we're watching the TV

Oh, I miss home

Yeah, I quite miss home, no

Oh, I quite miss home

Yeah

Yeah, I quite miss home