شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن جيمس آرثر يحقق 9 ملايين مشاهدة بـ أغنية Quite Miss Home والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - طرح المغنى البريطانى جيمس آرثر أغنية Quite Miss Home، على حسابه الرسمى، يوم 18 نوفمبر من العام الماضى 2019، وتقترب الأغنية من الوصول إلى 9 ملايين مشاهدة، منذ طرحها على الحساب الرسمى للمغنى على موقع يوتيوب، وكان قد دعا جيمس آرثر المغنى ومؤلف الأغانى البريطانى الشهير إلى تقديم المزيد من الدعم لفنانى الموسيقى الذين يواجهون مشاكل الصحة النفسية، قائلا إنه يجدر بالمغنين ومنسقى الأسطوانات والموسيقيين الحديث بصراحة أكبر عن مخاوفهم.
وهذه كلمات الأغنية :
I'm in the kitchen while you smoke outside
You're careful not to let the smoke inside
I always tell you it's poison
But I know it helps you take the edge off the day
We get a drink before it's closing time
The one on high street with the blinking sign
All these memories feel poignant
I won't be there to see the snow melt away
Oh
Yeah, I been gone on business
I gotta make some money
I really feel the distance
And I quite miss home
And I miss you telling me
To leave my shoes at the door
'Cause you just swept the floor
And the dirt drives you crazy
Yeah, I quite miss home
'Cause it feels like poetry
When the rain falls down on the window
While you're in my arms
And we're watching the TV
Yeah, I quite miss home
Yeah, I quite miss home
I smell you cooking from the living room
And then I tell you that I love your food
I know it doesn't come easy
But you know it reminds me where I'm from
Whoa
I'm in another city
I got nobody with me
And it just really hit me
That I quite miss home
And I miss you telling me
To leave my shoes at the door
'Cause you just swept the floor
And the dirt drives you crazy
Yeah, I quite miss home
'Cause it feels like poetry
When the rain falls down on the window
While you're in my arms
And we're watching the TV
Yeah, I quite miss home
Yeah, I quite miss home
And I quite miss home
Yeah, I miss you telling me
To leave my shoes at the door
'Cause you just swept the floor
And the dirt drives you crazy
Oh, I just miss home, no, no
'Cause it feels like poetry
As the rain falls down on the window
While you're in my arms
And we're watching the TV
Oh, I miss home
Yeah, I quite miss home, no
Oh, I quite miss home
Yeah
Yeah, I quite miss home
كانت هذه تفاصيل خبر جيمس آرثر يحقق 9 ملايين مشاهدة بـ أغنية Quite Miss Home لهذا اليوم نرجوا بأن نكون قد وفقنا بإعطائك التفاصيل والمعلومات الكامله ولمتابعة جميع أخبارنا يمكنك الإشتراك في نظام التنبيهات او في احد أنظمتنا المختلفة لتزويدك بكل ما هو جديد.
كما تَجْدَرُ الأشاراة بأن الخبر الأصلي قد تم نشرة ومتواجد على اليوم السابع وقد قام فريق التحرير في الخليج 365 بالتاكد منه وربما تم التعديل علية وربما قد يكون تم نقله بالكامل اوالاقتباس منه ويمكنك قراءة ومتابعة مستجدادت هذا الخبر من مصدره الاساسي.