شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن منذ طرحها فى عيد الحب.. Changes لـ جاستين بيبر تقترب من 5 ملايين مشاهدة والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
وهذه كلمات الأغنية :
Some days I move like water
Some days I burn like fire
Some days I wanna push further
Some days I wanna do nothing
I just wanna be the best of me
Even though sometimes, we might disagree
So that I can be the best for you
That's all I wanna do
I'm going through changes
I'm going through changes
Though I'm going through changes
Don't mean that I changed
Sometimes I'll go to sleep early
Sometimes I can't close my eyes
Sometimes I smile like it's all good
Even though there's pain underneath it
I just wanna be the best of me
Even though sometimes, I forget to breathe
So that I can be the best for yo
That's all I wanna do
I be going through changes
I'm going through changes
Though I'm going through changes
Don't mean that I changed
Yeah, I'm going through changes
I'm going through changes (ooh, yes I am)
Though I'm going through changes (that's right)
Don't mean that I'll change, whoa
La-da-da-da-dum, la-da-da-da-dum
La-da-da-da-dum, la-da-da-da-dum, no
La-da-da-da-dum, la-da-da-da-dum
I'm going through changes
No, I ain't changed, yeah
Uh, people change, circumstances change
But God always remains the same
Changes_Justin Bieber
