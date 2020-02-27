شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن منذ طرحها فى عيد الحب.. Changes لـ جاستين بيبر تقترب من 5 ملايين مشاهدة والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - طرح المغنى الشاب الأمريكى جاستين بيبر، أغنيته الجديدة Changes، على حسابه الرسمى على موثع الفيديوهات يوتيوب، وتقترب الأغنية من تحقيق 5 ملايين مشاهدة، منذ طرحها تزامنا مع عيد الحب، فى 14 فبراير الجارى، الأغنية ضمن ألبومه الجديد، الذى يحمل نفس الاسم، Changes، والذى طرح يوم 14 فبرار الجارى ايضا، وتضمن وجود 16 أغنية.

وهذه كلمات الأغنية :

Some days I move like water

Some days I burn like fire

Some days I wanna push further

Some days I wanna do nothing

I just wanna be the best of me

Even though sometimes, we might disagree

So that I can be the best for you

That's all I wanna do

I'm going through changes

I'm going through changes

Though I'm going through changes

Don't mean that I changed

Sometimes I'll go to sleep early

Sometimes I can't close my eyes

Sometimes I smile like it's all good

Even though there's pain underneath it

I just wanna be the best of me

Even though sometimes, I forget to breathe

So that I can be the best for yo

That's all I wanna do

I be going through changes

I'm going through changes

Though I'm going through changes

Don't mean that I changed

Yeah, I'm going through changes

I'm going through changes (ooh, yes I am)

Though I'm going through changes (that's right)

Don't mean that I'll change, whoa

La-da-da-da-dum, la-da-da-da-dum

La-da-da-da-dum, la-da-da-da-dum, no

La-da-da-da-dum, la-da-da-da-dum

I'm going through changes

No, I ain't changed, yeah

Uh, people change, circumstances change

But God always remains the same