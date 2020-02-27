فن ومشاهير

منذ طرحها فى عيد الحب.. Changes لـ جاستين بيبر تقترب من 5 ملايين مشاهدة

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - طرح المغنى الشاب الأمريكى جاستين بيبر، أغنيته الجديدة Changes، على حسابه الرسمى على موثع الفيديوهات يوتيوب، وتقترب الأغنية من تحقيق 5 ملايين مشاهدة، منذ طرحها تزامنا مع عيد الحب، فى 14  فبراير الجارى، الأغنية ضمن ألبومه الجديد، الذى يحمل نفس الاسم، Changes، والذى طرح يوم 14 فبرار الجارى ايضا، وتضمن وجود 16 أغنية.

 

 

 

 

وهذه كلمات الأغنية :

 

Some days I move like water

 

Some days I burn like fire

 

Some days I wanna push further

 

Some days I wanna do nothing

 

I just wanna be the best of me

 

Even though sometimes, we might disagree

 

So that I can be the best for you

 

That's all I wanna do

 

I'm going through changes

 

I'm going through changes

 

Though I'm going through changes

 

Don't mean that I changed

 

Sometimes I'll go to sleep early

 

Sometimes I can't close my eyes

 

Sometimes I smile like it's all good

 

Even though there's pain underneath it

 

I just wanna be the best of me

 

Even though sometimes, I forget to breathe

 

So that I can be the best for yo

 

That's all I wanna do

 

I be going through changes

 

I'm going through changes

 

Though I'm going through changes

 

Don't mean that I changed

 

Yeah, I'm going through changes

 

I'm going through changes (ooh, yes I am)

 

Though I'm going through changes (that's right)

 

Don't mean that I'll change, whoa

 

La-da-da-da-dum, la-da-da-da-dum

 

La-da-da-da-dum, la-da-da-da-dum, no

 

La-da-da-da-dum, la-da-da-da-dum

 

I'm going through changes

 

No, I ain't changed, yeah

 

Uh, people change, circumstances change

 

But God always remains the same

 

 


Changes_Justin Bieber

 

