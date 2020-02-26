تراند اليوم : تفاصيل مثيرة.. تخدير فنانة شهيرة واغتصابها لعدة أيام

وقالت دافى في تغريدة لها : "ترددت كثيرا فى الكشف عن تفاصيل ابتعادى عن الساحة الغناء وكنت غير متاكدة من ان هذا الوقت المناسب الذى يمكن ان افصح فيه عن سر ابتعادى.
وأضافت دافى قائلة : "لقد تواصل معي أحد المراسلين وأخبرته بكل ما حدث معي، الحقيقة لكن برجاء أن تثقوا بي، أنا بخير وبأمان الآن، لقد تم تخديري واغتصابي واتخاذى كأسيرة لعدة أيام وأنا أتعافى الآن ولكن الأمر استغرق وقتا طويلا".
وأوضحت قائلة : "خلال هذه الفترة لم أتمكن من الغناء حتى لا يلاحظ الناس حزني وأنا لم أتمكن من مواصلة الغناء وقلبى مكسور، الأسبوع المقبل سوف أظهر في لقاء صحفي للإجابة على كافة استفساراتكم، أتمنى منكم أن تحترموا مبادرتي للإعلان عن الأمر ولا أريد إقحام عائلتي، لذلك من فضلكم أحتاج للدعم من أجل اجتياز ذلك الحادث بإيجابية".
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by @ duffy on Feb 25, 2020 at 10:12am PST