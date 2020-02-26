المغنية دافي تعلق على اختفائها: تم تخديري واغتصابي!

متابعة الخليج 365 - دبي - بواسطة اسيل الاحمدي - كشفت المغنية والممثلة وكاتبة الأغاني البريطانية "دافي" والتي ذاع صيتها في عام 2008 بعد صدور أغنيتها "Mercy" وحصلت على جائزة غرامي لأفضل ألبوم غنائي في العام نفسه، عن سبب ابتعادها عن المجال الموسيقي لفترة امتدت لعقد كامل، حيث خرجت من دائرة الأضواء في عام 2010، وقالت إنها كانت تتعافى جراء تعرضها لحادثة اغتصاب بعد تخديرها حتى فقدت وعيها.
ونشرت صحيفة "فوكس نيوز" الأمريكية، أن المغنية دافي 35 عاما، نشرت عبر "إنستغرام" تفاصيل ابتعادها عن الساحة الفنية والأضواء، من خلال منشور بالأبيض والأسود، قالت من خلاله: "يمكنك أن تتخيل كم مرة فكرت في كتابة هذا وفي طريقة الكتابة وكيفية شعوري بعد الإفصاح عن ذلك، أنا غير متأكدة هل الآن الوقت المناسب للكشف عن ذلك، ولكني أريد أن أتحرر".
وأضافت: "الكثير منكم يسأل عن أسباب اختفائي طوال هذه المدة، لقد تواصل معي أحد المراسلين وأخبرته بكل ما حدث معي، الحقيقة لكن برجاء أن تثقوا بي، أنا بخير وبأمان الآن، لقد تم تخديري واغتصابي واتخاذي كأسيرة لعدة أيام. لا توجد طريقة لطيفة لأخبركم بذلك، أنا أتعافى الآن ولكن الأمر استغرق وقتا طويلا".
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.View this post on Instagram
A post shared by @ duffy on Feb 25, 2020 at 10:12am PST
وتابعت: "على مدار آلاف الأيام الطويلة الماضية، كنت أكافح حتى أشعر بالنور في قلبي مرة أخرى، وخلال هذه الفترة لم أتمكن من الغناء حتى لا يلاحظ الناس حزني وأنا لم أتمكن من مواصلة الغناء وقلبي مكسور، الأسبوع المقبل سوف أظهر في لقاء صحفي للإجابة على كافة استفساراتكم، أتمنى منكم أن تحترموا مبادرتي للإعلان عن الأمر ولا أريد إقحام عائلتي، لذلك من فضلكم أحتاج للدعم من أجل اجتياز ذلك الحادث بإيجابية".
الجدير ذكره أن أغنية دافي الشهيرة Mercy قد حققت نجاحا واسعا، وكانت ثالث أفضل أغنية مبيعا في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، وتصدرت الأغنية المراكز الأولى في النمسا وألمانيا واليونان وهولندا والنرويج وجمهورية أيرلندا وسويسرا وتركيا، وحصلت على المراكز الخمسة الأولى في كل من بلجيكا والدنمارك وفرنسا وإيطاليا واليابان ونيوزيلندا ورومانيا وإسبانيا والسويد، وحققت نسبة مشاهدة بلغت 70 مليونا على موقع اليوتيوب.
