شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن فيديو..شاهد كيف غنى جاستين بيبر أغنيته Yummy مع جيمس كوردن ورقصا معا والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - استطاع النجم العالمي جاستين بيبر أن يظهر مدي تناغمه مع المذيع الشهير جيمس كوردن و ذلك في حلقة أمس من برنامج " Carpool Karaoke " حيث غني بيبر و جيمس أغنية " Yummy " التي اطلقها جاستين بيبر البالغ من العمر ( 25 عام ) في شهر يناير الماضي.

وحملت الحلقة جرعة كبيرة من خفه الظل ، حيث ظهر جاستين بيبر و هو يقوم بتعليم كوردن بعض حركات كليب " Yummy " و التي حاول جيمس تقليدها عدة مرات خلال الحلقة ، كما غني الثنائي أيضا عدد من أشهر أغنيات بيبر و من أبرزهم " Love Yourself " و " One Less Lonely Girl " .

وقد حصدت حلقة جاستين بيبر مع جيمس كوردن علي موقع الفيديو الشهير " يوتيوب " ما يقرب من 2 مليون مشاهدة خلال يوم واحد فقط.

كلمات أغنية YUMMY

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

In the mornin' or the late

Say the word, on my way

[Verse 1

Bona fide stallion

Ain't in no stable, no, you stay on the run

Ain't on the side, you're number one

Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done (You get it done)

[Pre-Chorus]

Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it

Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe

Light a match, get litty, babe

That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah

Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

In the mornin' or the late

Say the word, on my way

[Verse 2]

Standin' up, keep me on the rise

Lost control of myself, I'm compromised

You're incriminating, no disguise (No disguise)

Advertisements

And you ain't never runnin' low on supplies

[Pre-Chorus]

Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it

Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe

Light a match, get litty, babe

That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah

Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah

[Chorus]

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy (You stay flexin' on me)

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum (Yeah, yeah)

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)

In the mornin' or the late

Say the word, on my way

[Bridge]

Hop in the Lambo', I'm on my way

Drew House slippers on with a smile on my face

I'm elated that you are my lady

You got the yum, yum, yum, yum

You got the yum, yum-yum, woah

Woah-ooh

[Chorus]

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)

In the mornin' or the late

Say the word, on my way











