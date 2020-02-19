- 1/4
شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن فيديو..شاهد كيف غنى جاستين بيبر أغنيته Yummy مع جيمس كوردن ورقصا معا والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - استطاع النجم العالمي جاستين بيبر أن يظهر مدي تناغمه مع المذيع الشهير جيمس كوردن و ذلك في حلقة أمس من برنامج " Carpool Karaoke " حيث غني بيبر و جيمس أغنية " Yummy " التي اطلقها جاستين بيبر البالغ من العمر ( 25 عام ) في شهر يناير الماضي.
وحملت الحلقة جرعة كبيرة من خفه الظل ، حيث ظهر جاستين بيبر و هو يقوم بتعليم كوردن بعض حركات كليب " Yummy " و التي حاول جيمس تقليدها عدة مرات خلال الحلقة ، كما غني الثنائي أيضا عدد من أشهر أغنيات بيبر و من أبرزهم " Love Yourself " و " One Less Lonely Girl " .
وقد حصدت حلقة جاستين بيبر مع جيمس كوردن علي موقع الفيديو الشهير " يوتيوب " ما يقرب من 2 مليون مشاهدة خلال يوم واحد فقط.
كلمات أغنية YUMMY
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
In the mornin' or the late
Say the word, on my way
[Verse 1
Bona fide stallion
Ain't in no stable, no, you stay on the run
Ain't on the side, you're number one
Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done (You get it done)
[Pre-Chorus]
Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it
Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe
Light a match, get litty, babe
That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah
Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
In the mornin' or the late
Say the word, on my way
[Verse 2]
Standin' up, keep me on the rise
Lost control of myself, I'm compromised
You're incriminating, no disguise (No disguise)
And you ain't never runnin' low on supplies
[Pre-Chorus]
Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it
Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe
Light a match, get litty, babe
That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah
Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah
[Chorus]
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy (You stay flexin' on me)
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum (Yeah, yeah)
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)
In the mornin' or the late
Say the word, on my way
[Bridge]
Hop in the Lambo', I'm on my way
Drew House slippers on with a smile on my face
I'm elated that you are my lady
You got the yum, yum, yum, yum
You got the yum, yum-yum, woah
Woah-ooh
[Chorus]
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)
In the mornin' or the late
Say the word, on my way
