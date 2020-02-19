ملكة بريطانيا تحرم هاري وميغان من استخدام علامتهما التجارية Sussex Royal

متابعة بتجـــــــــرد: يبدو أن متاعب دوق ودوقة ساسكس هاري وميغان لن تنتهي بعد تخليهما عن واجباتهما الملكية، حيث لن يسمح لهما باستخدام علامة Sussex Royal “ساسكس الملكي” في التسويق لموقعهما أو منتجاتهما المختلفة مستقبلاً.
وأسس الزوجان هاري وميغان موقعاً إلكترونياً يحمل “Sussex Royal” ساسكس الملكي إضافة إلى صفحة على إنستغرام بذات الاسم، كما سجلا الاسم باعتباره علامة تسويق تجارية عالمية لهما تضم مواد مختلفة منها الكتب والملابس والقرطاسية وأدوات تعليمية.
وأكدت “ذا ديلي ميل” أن ملكة بريطانيا حرمت هاري وميغان، من استخدام Sussex Royal في التسويق لحياتهما المادية المستقلة مستقبلاً، بعد تخليهما عن العائلة المالكة البريطانية.
وأضافت أن ملكة بريطانيا ومسؤولين كباراً أكدوا أنه يجب على هاري وميغان ألا يستخدما مصطلح “ملكية” في التسويق لمنتجاتهما المختلفة.
وأشار مصدر ملكي مطلع إلى أن استخدام هاري وميغان المستقبلي لـ Sussex Royal في حاجة إلى مراجعة، وأن المناقشات جارية في هذا الصدد حالياً.
وأضاف “طالما تخلى الزوجان عن واجباتهما الملكية وتنازلا عن كونهما عضوين بارزين بالعائلة الملكية البريطانية، وسيعملان بشكل مادي مستقل فإن مصطلح ملكي Royal، لا بد من مراجعته”.
"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support." - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
