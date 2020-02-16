شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن بيلى إيليش تغنى No Time To Die لأول مرة فى حفل Brit Awards لعام 2020 والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - يبدو أن النجمة العالمية بيلى إيليش قررت أن تجعل عام 2020 من أكثر الأعوام التى ستحقق بها النجاحات، وكانت أبرز إنجازاتها لهذا الهام هو تقديمها استعراضا غنائيا مذهلا بحفل توزيع جوائز الأوسكار لهذا العالم، حيث قدمت أغنية "Yesterday"، وهى واحدة من أشهر أغنيات فريق الـThe Beatles الشهير.

وتستكمل بيلى إيليش البالغة من العمر 18 عاما حصدها لمزيد من الشعبية والنجاح، وذلك بإعلانها أنها ستشارك فى حفل "Brit Awards" لعام 2020 والمقرر إقامته فى لندن، فمن المقرر أن تغنى بيلي لأول مرة أغنيتها الجديدة "No Time To Die" بالحفل الذى سيتابعه الملايين من شتى أنحاء العالم، وأغنية "No Time To Die" هى الأغنية الخاصة بفيلم "جيمس بوند" الجديد.

كلمات أغنية " No Time To Die " :

I should have known

I'd leave alone

Just goes to show

That the blood you bleed is just the blood you owe

We were a pair

But I saw you there

Too much to bear

You were my life, but life is far away from fair

Was I stupid to love you?

Was I reckless to help?

Was it obvious to everybody else?

[Chorus]

That I'd fallen for a lie

You were never on my side

Fool me once, fool me twice

Are you death or paradise?

Now you'll never see me cry

There's just no time to die

[Verse 2]

I let it burn

You're no longer my concern, mmm

Faces from my past return

Another lesson yet to learn

[Chorus]

That I'd fallen for a lie

You were never on my side

Fool me once, fool me twice

Are you death or paradise?

Now you'll never see me cry

There's just no time to die

[Refrain]

No time to die, mmm

No time to die, ooh

[Outro]

Fool me once, fool me twice

Are you death or paradise?

Now you'll never see me cry

There's just no time to die