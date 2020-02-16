شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن بيلى إيليش تغنى No Time To Die لأول مرة فى حفل Brit Awards لعام 2020 والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
وتستكمل بيلى إيليش البالغة من العمر 18 عاما حصدها لمزيد من الشعبية والنجاح، وذلك بإعلانها أنها ستشارك فى حفل "Brit Awards" لعام 2020 والمقرر إقامته فى لندن، فمن المقرر أن تغنى بيلي لأول مرة أغنيتها الجديدة "No Time To Die" بالحفل الذى سيتابعه الملايين من شتى أنحاء العالم، وأغنية "No Time To Die" هى الأغنية الخاصة بفيلم "جيمس بوند" الجديد.
كلمات أغنية " No Time To Die " :
I should have known
I'd leave alone
Just goes to show
That the blood you bleed is just the blood you owe
We were a pair
But I saw you there
Too much to bear
You were my life, but life is far away from fair
Was I stupid to love you?
Was I reckless to help?
Was it obvious to everybody else?
[Chorus]
That I'd fallen for a lie
You were never on my side
Fool me once, fool me twice
Are you death or paradise?
Now you'll never see me cry
There's just no time to die
[Verse 2]
I let it burn
You're no longer my concern, mmm
Faces from my past return
Another lesson yet to learn
[Chorus]
That I'd fallen for a lie
You were never on my side
Fool me once, fool me twice
Are you death or paradise?
Now you'll never see me cry
There's just no time to die
[Refrain]
No time to die, mmm
No time to die, ooh
[Outro]
Fool me once, fool me twice
Are you death or paradise?
Now you'll never see me cry
There's just no time to die
