تايلور سويفت تكافح التمييز الجنسي في أماكن العمل وتحطم الأرقام بـThe Man-بالفيديو

ميرنا وليد - بيروت - حققت النجمة الشهيرة ​تايلور سويفت​ نجاحاً خيايلياً بفيديو أغنيتها الجديدة The Man الذي طرحته على طريقة الرسوم المتحركة إذ حصد بعد 5 أيام فقط على طرحه ما يزيد عن 4 مليون ونصف المليون مشاهدة، وتقوم فكرته على لمواجهة التمميز على أساس الجنس في مكان العمل ومعاناتها الشخصية لترتقي في مهنتها.

ويصوّر الكليب امرأة تحاول التقدم في مدينة تشبه المتاهة مليئة بالرجال والسلالم التي لا تؤدي إلى أي مكان، لكنها في النهاية تحصل على مساعدة امرأة لتتعلم بأن الطريق الصحيحة للنجاح هي بدعم إحدانا الأخرى.

أما في ما خص الوثائقي بعنوان "مس أميريكانا" الذي يروي حياة تايلور سويفت خلال العمل على كليب Lover وآرائها السياسية الأخيرة أصبح متوافراً على إحدى المنصات الرقمية".

وتقول كلمات أغنية The Man

I would be complex I would be cool They’d say I played the ﬁeld before I found someone to commit to And that would be ok For me to do Every conquest I had made would make me more of a boss to you I’d be a fearless leader I’d be an alpha type When everyone believes ya What’s that like? I’m so sick of running as fast I can Wondering if I’d get there quicker If I was a man And I’m so sick of them coming at me again ‘Cause if I was a man... Then I’d be the man I’d be the man I’d be the man They’d say I hustled Put in the work They wouldn’t shake their heads and question how much of this I deserve What I was wearing If I was rude Could all be separated from my good ideas and power moves And they would toast to me, oh Let the players play I’d be just like Leo In Saint-Tropez Chorus What’s it like to brag about Raking in dollars And getting bitches and models And it’s all good if you’re bad And it’s okay if you’re mad If I was out ﬂashing my dollars I’d be a bitch, not a baller They paint me out to be bad So it’s okay that I’m mad I’m so sick of running as fast I can Wondering if I’d get there quicker If I was a man I’m so sick of them coming at me again ‘Cause if I was a man... Then I’d be the man I’d be the man I’m so sick of running as fast I can Wondering if I’d get there quicker If I was a man And I’m so sick of them coming at me again ‘Cause if I was a man... Then I’d be the man I’d be the man I’d be the man I’d be the man I’d be the man I’d be the man If I was a man I’d be the man.