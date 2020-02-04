شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن نسخة جديدة من أغنية Hollow للمغني الأمريكي جيمس سميث والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - طرح المغنى الأمريكي جيمس سميث، أغنيته Hollow، بـ طريقة جديدة، Acoustic، والتي تعتمد على صوت المطرب أكثر من الآلات الموسيقية، وطرح سميث الأغنية من خلال حسابه الرسمي على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب، وتقترب من تحقيق 3 مليون مشاهدة، وذلك منذ يوم 19 سبتمبرمن العام الماضى 2019، يذكرأن سميث طرح أغنية Hollow، ضمن الألبوم الذى يحمل نفس الاسم في خلال عام 2019.

وهذه كلمات الأغنية

Guess I’ll never know

I thought it was impossible

I used to have it all

Down this lonesome road

Ain’t no home for my heart to go

I used to have it all

But you gave me up

When it got too much

Yeah you left me here behind

Without a reason why

Lost without your love

Falling from above

Will I ever make it out?

Tell me what I gotta do now?

Am I going to see tomorrow?

Can’t swallow this sorrow

There ain’t no other love around

I’m running on empty now

Am I going to see tomorrow?

Can’t swallow this sorrow?

I’m left in the hollow

I’m left in the hollow

Fallen in too deep

I can’t see what’s in front of me

I’m so far out of reach

Broke me piece by piece

Told me that you would never leave

Why did I believe?

Cause you gave me up

When it got too much

Yeah you left me here behind

Without a reason why

Lost without your love

Falling from above

Will I ever make it out?

Tell me what I gotta do now?

Am I going to see tomorrow?

Can’t swallow this sorrow

There ain’t no other love around

I’m running on empty now

Am I going to see tomorrow?

Can’t swallow this sorrow

I’m left in the hollow

If I found my way

I might love again

But how long will it take?

But if I could choose

I’d run right back to you

I’d run right back to you

If I ever make it out

Tell me what I gotta do now?

Am I going to see tomorrow?

Can’t swallow this sorrow

Will I ever make it out?

Tell me what I gotta do now?

Am I going to see tomorrow?

Can’t swallow this sorrow

There ain’t no other love around

I’m running on empty now

Am I going to see tomorrow?

Can’t swallow this sorrow

I’m left in the hollow