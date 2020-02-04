شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن نسخة جديدة من أغنية Hollow للمغني الأمريكي جيمس سميث والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - طرح المغنى الأمريكي جيمس سميث، أغنيته Hollow، بـ طريقة جديدة، Acoustic، والتي تعتمد على صوت المطرب أكثر من الآلات الموسيقية، وطرح سميث الأغنية من خلال حسابه الرسمي على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب، وتقترب من تحقيق 3 مليون مشاهدة، وذلك منذ يوم 19 سبتمبرمن العام الماضى 2019، يذكرأن سميث طرح أغنية Hollow، ضمن الألبوم الذى يحمل نفس الاسم في خلال عام 2019.
وهذه كلمات الأغنية
Guess I’ll never know
I thought it was impossible
I used to have it all
Down this lonesome road
Ain’t no home for my heart to go
I used to have it all
But you gave me up
When it got too much
Yeah you left me here behind
Without a reason why
Lost without your love
Falling from above
Will I ever make it out?
Tell me what I gotta do now?
Am I going to see tomorrow?
Can’t swallow this sorrow
There ain’t no other love around
I’m running on empty now
Am I going to see tomorrow?
Can’t swallow this sorrow?
I’m left in the hollow
I’m left in the hollow
Fallen in too deep
I can’t see what’s in front of me
I’m so far out of reach
Broke me piece by piece
Told me that you would never leave
Why did I believe?
Cause you gave me up
When it got too much
Yeah you left me here behind
Without a reason why
Lost without your love
Falling from above
Will I ever make it out?
Tell me what I gotta do now?
Am I going to see tomorrow?
Can’t swallow this sorrow
There ain’t no other love around
I’m running on empty now
Am I going to see tomorrow?
Can’t swallow this sorrow
I’m left in the hollow
If I found my way
I might love again
But how long will it take?
But if I could choose
I’d run right back to you
I’d run right back to you
If I ever make it out
Tell me what I gotta do now?
Am I going to see tomorrow?
Can’t swallow this sorrow
Will I ever make it out?
Tell me what I gotta do now?
Am I going to see tomorrow?
Can’t swallow this sorrow
There ain’t no other love around
I’m running on empty now
Am I going to see tomorrow?
Can’t swallow this sorrow
I’m left in the hollow
كانت هذه تفاصيل خبر نسخة جديدة من أغنية Hollow للمغني الأمريكي جيمس سميث لهذا اليوم نرجوا بأن نكون قد وفقنا بإعطائك التفاصيل والمعلومات الكامله ولمتابعة جميع أخبارنا يمكنك الإشتراك في نظام التنبيهات او في احد أنظمتنا المختلفة لتزويدك بكل ما هو جديد.
كما تَجْدَرُ الأشاراة بأن الخبر الأصلي قد تم نشرة ومتواجد على اليوم السابع وقد قام فريق التحرير في الخليج 365 بالتاكد منه وربما تم التعديل علية وربما قد يكون تم نقله بالكامل اوالاقتباس منه ويمكنك قراءة ومتابعة مستجدادت هذا الخبر من مصدره الاساسي.