بعد 3 شهور ونص.. If The World Was Ending تحقق 60 مليون مشاهدة

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - طرح المغنى العالمى جاي بي ساكس أغنيته الجديدة If The World Was Ending، بطريقة الفيديو كليب، والأغنية دويتو مع المغنية الأمريكية جوليا مايكلز، واستطاعت الأغنية جذب انتباه الكثير من متابعى الاثنين، وتقترب الأغنية من تحقيق مشاهدات تصل إلى 60 مليون مشاهدة، منذ طرح الأغنية يوم 17 أكتوبر من العام الماضى 2019.

وهذه كلمات الأغنية :

I was distracted

and in traffic

I didn’t feel it

when the earthquake happened

but it really got me thinkin’

were you out drinkin’

were you in the living room

chillin' watchin’ television

ah it’s been a year now

think I've figured out how

how to let you go and let

communication die out

I know you know we know you weren’t down for forever and it’s fine

I know you know we know we weren’t meant for each other and it’s fine

but if the world was ending

you’d come over right

you’d come over and you’d stay the night

would you love me for the hell of it

all our fears would be irrelevant

if the world was ending

you’d come over right

the sky’d be falling and I’d hold you tight

and there wouldn’t be a reason why

we would even have to say goodbye

if the world was ending

you’d come over right

Right?

If the world was ending

You’d come over right

Right?

I tried to imagine

your reaction

didn’t scare me when the earthquake happened

But it really got me thinkin’

that night we went drinkin’

stumbled in the house

and didn’t make it past the kitchen

ah it’s been a year now

think I've figured out how

how to think about you

without it rippin’ my heart out

I know you know we know you weren’t down for forever and it’s fine

I know you know we know we weren’t meant for each other and it’s fine