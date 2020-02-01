فن ومشاهير

بعد 3 شهور ونص.. If The World Was Ending تحقق 60 مليون مشاهدة

شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن بعد 3 شهور ونص.. If The World Was Ending تحقق 60 مليون مشاهدة والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - طرح المغنى العالمى جاي بي ساكس أغنيته الجديدة If The World Was Ending، بطريقة الفيديو كليب، والأغنية دويتو مع المغنية الأمريكية جوليا مايكلز، واستطاعت الأغنية جذب انتباه الكثير من متابعى الاثنين، وتقترب الأغنية من تحقيق مشاهدات تصل إلى 60 مليون مشاهدة، منذ طرح الأغنية يوم 17 أكتوبر من العام الماضى 2019.

 

 

 

 

وهذه كلمات الأغنية :

 

I was distracted

 

and in traffic

 

I didn’t feel it

 

when the earthquake happened

 

 

 

but it really got me thinkin’

 

were you out drinkin’

 

were you in the living room

 

chillin' watchin’ television

 

ah it’s been a year now

 

think I've figured out how

 

how to let you go and let

 

communication die out

 

 

 

I know you know we know you weren’t down for forever and it’s fine

 

I know you know we know we weren’t meant for each other and it’s fine

 

 

 

but if the world was ending

 

you’d come over right

 

you’d come over and you’d stay the night

 

would you love me for the hell of it

 

all our fears would be irrelevant

 

if the world was ending

you’d come over right

 

the sky’d be falling and I’d hold you tight

 

and there wouldn’t be a reason why

 

we would even have to say goodbye

 

if the world was ending

 

you’d come over right

 

Right?

 

If the world was ending 

 

You’d come over right

 

Right?

 

 

 

I tried to imagine

 

your reaction

 

didn’t scare me when the earthquake happened

 

But it really got me thinkin’

 

that night we went drinkin’

 

stumbled in the house

 

and didn’t make it past the kitchen

 

ah it’s been a year now

 

think I've figured out how

 

how to think about you

 

without it rippin’ my heart out

 

 

 

I know you know we know you weren’t down for forever and it’s fine

 

I know you know we know we weren’t meant for each other and it’s fine

 

 

