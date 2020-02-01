شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن بعد 3 شهور ونص.. If The World Was Ending تحقق 60 مليون مشاهدة والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
وهذه كلمات الأغنية :
I was distracted
and in traffic
I didn’t feel it
when the earthquake happened
but it really got me thinkin’
were you out drinkin’
were you in the living room
chillin' watchin’ television
ah it’s been a year now
think I've figured out how
how to let you go and let
communication die out
I know you know we know you weren’t down for forever and it’s fine
I know you know we know we weren’t meant for each other and it’s fine
but if the world was ending
you’d come over right
you’d come over and you’d stay the night
would you love me for the hell of it
all our fears would be irrelevant
if the world was ending
you’d come over right
the sky’d be falling and I’d hold you tight
and there wouldn’t be a reason why
we would even have to say goodbye
if the world was ending
you’d come over right
Right?
If the world was ending
You’d come over right
Right?
I tried to imagine
your reaction
didn’t scare me when the earthquake happened
But it really got me thinkin’
that night we went drinkin’
stumbled in the house
and didn’t make it past the kitchen
ah it’s been a year now
think I've figured out how
how to think about you
without it rippin’ my heart out
I know you know we know you weren’t down for forever and it’s fine
I know you know we know we weren’t meant for each other and it’s fine
كانت هذه تفاصيل خبر بعد 3 شهور ونص.. If The World Was Ending تحقق 60 مليون مشاهدة لهذا اليوم نرجوا بأن نكون قد وفقنا بإعطائك التفاصيل والمعلومات الكامله ولمتابعة جميع أخبارنا يمكنك الإشتراك في نظام التنبيهات او في احد أنظمتنا المختلفة لتزويدك بكل ما هو جديد.
كما تَجْدَرُ الأشاراة بأن الخبر الأصلي قد تم نشرة ومتواجد على اليوم السابع وقد قام فريق التحرير في الخليج 365 بالتاكد منه وربما تم التعديل علية وربما قد يكون تم نقله بالكامل اوالاقتباس منه ويمكنك قراءة ومتابعة مستجدادت هذا الخبر من مصدره الاساسي.