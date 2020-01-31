شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن Say You'll Stay أحدث أغانى جيمس سميث.. فيديو والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - طرح المغنى الأمريكي جيمس سميث، أغنية Say You'll Stay، على طريقة الفيديو كليب، من خلال حسابه الرسمي على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب، واستطاعت الأغنية جذب العديد من متابعى سميث، حيث وصل عدد مشاهدتها إلى 702 ألف مشاهدة، منذ طرحها يوم 24 يناير الجارى، ولدى سميث العديد من الأغانى الناجحة مثل Rely On Me، و Little Love، وغيرهم.
وهذه كلمات الأغنية:
When it's just the two of us
Tell me that I'm what you've always wanted
But lately, love, if I'm being honest
I think your promises are built to break
By mistake
'Cause inside my chest
I got one piece left of this broken heart so
When I gave it to you, I should've been more careful
So just let go if you can't say you'll stay
Say you'll stay
When you loved me, when my heart bleeds
Till I can't breathe so I'd rather be alone
Than let you hold me and leave me lonely
Unless you show me
That you mean it when you tell me
You won't go-oh-oh-oh
Say you'll stay, oh-oh-oh-oh
Say you'll stay
Are you coming home?
Should I lock the door or should I leave a light on?
'Cause all my friends, they say you're like a kite, oh
You're flying high, always changing with the wind
Should I give in?
When you loved me, when my heart bleeds
Till I can't breathe so I'd rather be alone
Than let you hold me and leave me lonely
Unless you show me
That you mean it when you tell me
You won't go-oh-oh-oh
Say you'll stay, oh-oh-oh-oh
Say you'll stay
When you loved me, when my heart bleeds
Till I can't breathe so I'd rather be alone
Than let you
Hold me and leave me lonely
Unless you show me
That you mean it when you tell me
You won't go-oh-oh-oh
Say you'll stay, (Say you'll stay) oh-oh-oh-oh
Say you'll stay
كانت هذه تفاصيل خبر Say You'll Stay أحدث أغانى جيمس سميث.. فيديو لهذا اليوم نرجوا بأن نكون قد وفقنا بإعطائك التفاصيل والمعلومات الكامله ولمتابعة جميع أخبارنا يمكنك الإشتراك في نظام التنبيهات او في احد أنظمتنا المختلفة لتزويدك بكل ما هو جديد.
كما تَجْدَرُ الأشاراة بأن الخبر الأصلي قد تم نشرة ومتواجد على اليوم السابع وقد قام فريق التحرير في الخليج 365 بالتاكد منه وربما تم التعديل علية وربما قد يكون تم نقله بالكامل اوالاقتباس منه ويمكنك قراءة ومتابعة مستجدادت هذا الخبر من مصدره الاساسي.