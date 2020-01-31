شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن Say You'll Stay أحدث أغانى جيمس سميث.. فيديو والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - طرح المغنى الأمريكي جيمس سميث، أغنية Say You'll Stay، على طريقة الفيديو كليب، من خلال حسابه الرسمي على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب، واستطاعت الأغنية جذب العديد من متابعى سميث، حيث وصل عدد مشاهدتها إلى 702 ألف مشاهدة، منذ طرحها يوم 24 يناير الجارى، ولدى سميث العديد من الأغانى الناجحة مثل Rely On Me، و Little Love، وغيرهم.

وهذه كلمات الأغنية:

When it's just the two of us

Tell me that I'm what you've always wanted

But lately, love, if I'm being honest

I think your promises are built to break

By mistake

'Cause inside my chest

I got one piece left of this broken heart so

When I gave it to you, I should've been more careful

So just let go if you can't say you'll stay

Say you'll stay

When you loved me, when my heart bleeds

Till I can't breathe so I'd rather be alone

Than let you hold me and leave me lonely

Unless you show me

That you mean it when you tell me

You won't go-oh-oh-oh

Say you'll stay, oh-oh-oh-oh

Say you'll stay

Are you coming home?

Should I lock the door or should I leave a light on?

'Cause all my friends, they say you're like a kite, oh

You're flying high, always changing with the wind

Should I give in?

When you loved me, when my heart bleeds

Till I can't breathe so I'd rather be alone

Than let you hold me and leave me lonely

Unless you show me

That you mean it when you tell me

You won't go-oh-oh-oh

Say you'll stay, oh-oh-oh-oh

Say you'll stay

When you loved me, when my heart bleeds

Till I can't breathe so I'd rather be alone

Than let you

Hold me and leave me lonely

Unless you show me

That you mean it when you tell me

You won't go-oh-oh-oh

Say you'll stay, (Say you'll stay) oh-oh-oh-oh

Say you'll stay