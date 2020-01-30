زوجة كوبي براينت في أوّل تعليق بعد فاجعة تحطم مروحيته.. “عائلتي محطّمة”

متابعة بتجـــــــــرد: في ظلّ أجواء الحزن والصّدمة بعد الحادث المفجع الّذي أودى بحياة نجم كرة السلة كوبي براينت وابنته جيانا إثر تحطّم طائرته الخاصة، خرجت فانيسا براينت عن صمتها متوجّهة برسالةٍ مؤثّرة إلى العالم.
وفي التفاصيل، نشرت فانيسا، زوجة كوبي براينت، عبر صفحتها الخاصة على تطبيق انستغرام صورة لعائلتها وعلّقت بألمٍ قائلةً:” أتقدّم بالشكر للملايين الّذين عبّروا عن حبّهم لعائلتنا في هذه الفترة العصيبة”.
وتابعت في تصريحها الأوّل هذا بعد الحادث المؤلم:” نحن عائلة مدمّرة اليوم بعد فقدان زوجي المثالي كوبي الّذي كان أباً رائعاً لبناتنا الأربعة، وابنتي الجميلة والرائعة جيانا، شقيقة ناتاليا وبيانكا وكابري. وما من كلمات تعبّر عن آلامنا”.
وبالإضافة طلبت فانيسا من جميع المتابعين والأحبّاء منح عائلتها الوقت الكافي لتخطّي الأزمة وتقبّل الواقع الجديد.
والجدير بالذكر أنّ جيانا كانت عاشقة للعبة كرة السلة تماماً كوالدها وقد أتقنت اللعبة وقواعدها بحرفية وكانت جيانا عضواً في فريق مامبا لكرة السلة للفتيات وكان والدها، أسطورة كرة السلة المعتزل ونجم فريق لوس أنجليس ليكرز لمدة 20 عاماً، مدرباً للفريق الذي تلعب فيه ابنته.
واضافت فانيسا:” لا يمكنني أن أتخيّل عائلتي من دون كوبي وجيانا! لكنني أستيقظ كل يوم وأحاول الصمود، فكوبي وجيجي يضيئان طريقنا!”.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who've shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren't enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I'm not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it's impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that's to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna's legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
