شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن فرقة Imagine Dragons تطرح Nothing Left To Say على طريقة الفيديو كليب والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - قامت فرقة Imagine Dragons، إعادة طرح اغنيتها Nothing Left To Say، بطريقة الفيديو كليب، وذلك بعد طرحها عام 2010، ضمن ألبوم Night Visions، وحازت الأغنية المعاد طرحها على إعجاب الكثيرين من متابعى الفرقة الشهيرة، وتقترب الأغنية من تحقيق 4 مليون مشاهدة، على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب، حيث أطلقتها الفرقة على حسابها الرسمي بالموقع.

وهذه كلمات الأغنية :

Who knows how long

I've been awake now?

The shadows on my wall don't sleep

They keep calling me

Beckoning...

Who knows what's right?

The lines keep getting thinner

My age has never made me wise

But I keep pushing on and on and on and on

There's nothing left to say now... [2x]

I'm giving up, giving up, hey hey, giving up now... [2x]

There's nothing left to say now... [2x]

I'm giving up, giving up, hey hey, giving up now... [2x]

Below my soul

I feel an engine

Collapsing as it sees the pain

If I could only shut it out

I've come too far

To see the end now

Even if my way is wrong

I keep pushing on and on and on and on

There's nothing left to say now... [2x]

I'm giving up, giving up, hey hey, giving up now...[2x]

There's nothing left to say now... [2x]

I'm giving up, giving up, hey hey, giving up now... [2x]

I keep falling, I keep falling down...

I keep falling, I keep falling down...

Hey!

I keep falling, I keep falling down...

I keep falling, I keep falling down...

If you could only save me

I'm drowning in the waters of my soul

There's nothing left to say now... [2x]

I'm giving up, giving up, hey hey, giving up now... [2x]

There's nothing left to say now... [2x]

I'm giving up, giving up, hey hey, giving up now... [2x]