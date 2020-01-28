شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن كلمات وفيديو..جاستين بيبر يطلق أغنية سينجل جديدة اسمها Get Me مع كهلانى والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - اطلق النجم العالمي جاستين بيبر أغنية سينجل ثانية من ألبومه الغنائي الجديد الذي يحمل اسم " Changes " و ينتظره الملايين من محبيه و معجبيه حول العالم ، والأغنية تحمل اسم " Get Me " وشاركه جاستين في العمل النجمة العالمية كهلاني .
من جهة أخري كشف جاستين بيبر خلال استضافته في برنامج " The Ellen Show " مع المذيعة إلين دي جنيريس أنه سيطلق ألبومه الجديد الذي يحمل اسم " Changes " بالتزامن مع احتفالات عيد الحب، فحدد موعد لإطلاقه 14 فبرايرالقادم .
من جهة اخري شوهد مؤخرا جاستين بيبر مع مجموعة من الأطفال، و ذلك خلال تصويره كليب جديد في لوس أنجلوس بالولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، حيث كان بيبر يغني ويرقص و يداعب و يحمل عدد من الأطفال .
كلمات الأغنية :
[Pre-Chorus: Justin Bieber]
Oh, you don't compare, don't fit in with 'em, do you get me?
Judgin' by the way you open up, you get me
Ooh, out of this world, hands on, baby, now you send me
Lookin' at the way we're blendin' in, you get me
[Chorus: Justin Bieber]
Ha-ha-ha, you get me
Ha-ha-ha, you get me
[Verse 1: Justin Bieber]
See, you lookin' beyond the surface
Can tell by the questions you're asking
You got me low-key nervous
It feels like we're on the same wave, yeah
Never intended to relate, I mean, what are the chances?
Never thought I'd connect with you, not in these circumstances
[Pre-Chorus: Justin Bieber]
Oh, you don't compare, don't fit in with 'em, do you get me?
Judgin' by the way you open up, you get me
Ooh, out of this world, hands on, baby, now you send me
Lookin' at the way we're blendin' in, you get me
[Chorus: Justin Bieber]
Ha-ha-ha, you gettin' me
Ha-ha-ha, you gettin' me
[Verse 2: Kehlani]
Ooh, there's so much chemistry
Like a chemist how you finishin' my sentences
In the center, no, we can't deny the synergy
How 'bout reapin' all the benefits? Yeah
Never intended to relate, I mean, what are the chances?
Never thought I'd connect with you, not in these circumstances, no
[Pre-Chorus: Both, Kehlani & Justin Bieber]
Oh, you don't compare, don't fit in with 'em, do you get me?
Judgin' by the way you open up, you get me (Yeah, you really get me, ooh, ooh)
Ooh, out of this world, hands on, baby, now you send me (Ooh, that's why you send me)
Lookin' at the way we're blendin' in, you get me (Ooh, you really get me)
[Chorus: Both & Justin Bieber]
Ha-ha-ha, you gettin' me (Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh)
Ha-ha-ha, you gettin' me (Ye-e-e-e-e-e-ah)
[Outro: Kehlani & Justin Bieber]
Oh, you get me, yeah
You get me, yeah
You get me, yeah
You get me, yeah
