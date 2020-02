"آرت دبى" يستقبل الأعمال الأفريقية فى دورته الرابعة عشر برعاية حاكم دبى

View this post on Instagram

Less than ten days to apply for Gulf Now. This special section at Art Dubai 2020 is curated by Munira Al Sayegh, and will introduce grassroots arts organisations from across the region to international audiences. . If you are an artist-run organisation, existing outside of government funding, from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen, we encourage you to apply now. Download an application form via the link in our bio. Applications due: January 30, 2020. Pictured: Daftar Asfar at Art Dubai 2019 #ArtDubai #Dubai #UAENow #Gulfnow #UAE #SaudiArabia #oman #yemen #bahrain #kuwait #artist #artistrunspace #contemporaryart #independentartist #collective #AD19 #AD2020 #artdubai2019 #artdubai2020 @munira.alsayegh @daftarasfar

