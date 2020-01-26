شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن تعرف على كلمات الأغنية التى سيقدمها ألتون جون بحفل توزيع جوائز الأوسكار والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - ينتظر الملايين من المعنين بالسينما في العالم إقامة حفل توزيع جوائز الأوسكار لعام 2020 المقرر إقامته شهر فبراير المقبل و الذي يضم عادة الكثير من المفاجآت ، و بعد إعلان إدارة المهرجان مؤخرا عن النجوم الذين سيشاركون استعراضات غنائية بالحفل ، واليوم نكشف عن الأغنية التي سيقدمها التون جون بالحفل .

ومن المقر أن يغني النجم العالمي التون جون البالغ من العمر ( 72 عام ) أغنية " (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again " و هي من فيلم " Rocketman " و هي التي تنافس بفئة ": أفضل أغنية أصلية " لهذا العام ، و الاغنية من الحان التون جون ، و من كلمات بيرني تاوبين .

كلمات الأغنية :

Oh, the joke was never hard to tell

Threw my spare change in the wishing well

The dream alone is always in your hands

If that don't fill the boy and build the man

A heart has many secrets, so I'm told

Through the years, a theory can grow cold

I'm up to be the king, it's gotten clear

The voice inside my head is the one I hear

Singing, I'm gonna love me again

Check in on my very best friend

Find the wind to fill my sails

Rise above the broken rails

Unbound by any ties that break or bend

I'm free, and don't you know?

No clown to claim he used to know me then

I'm free, and don't you know?

And oh-oh-oh, I'm gonna love me again

The golden age was somehow bittersweet

But now the past lies sleepin' in the deep

The peaceful days that followed hollow nights

A kiss or touch could feel like Kryptonite

Advertisements

Praise the Saints that hung up on my wall

For trust is left in lovers after all

A whispered word emergin' from a tale

My wake-up call to claim the cursed spell

Well, I'm gonna love me again (love me again)

Check in on my very best friend

Find the wind to fill my sails

Rise above the broken rails

Unbound by any ties that break or bend

I'm free, and don't you know?

No clown to claim he used to know me then

I'm free, and don't you know?

And oh-oh-oh, I'm gonna love me again

Sing, I'm gonna love me again

Check in on my very best friend

Find the wind to fill my sails

Rise above the broken rails

Unbound by any ties that break or bend

I'm free, and don't you know?

No clown to claim he used to know me then

I'm free, don't you know?

And oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh, I'm gonna love me again