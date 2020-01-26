بالفيديو – شيرين رضا تطلق حملة للرفق بالحيوان وأحمد السقا أول المستجيبين

View this post on Instagram

My love for animals is no secret!⠀ Personally, I think a pet is the best companion one can have.⠀ That’s why I’m dedicating myself to looking after 50 stray cats and dogs right now. ⠀ Each one of these 50 little souls hold a special place in my heart. If it weren't for them, I wouldn't have been able to pass this difficult time in my life after the passing of my companion of 12 years, my baby boy Simpson.⠀ ⠀ In his memory I want to take this as a chance to spread awareness about stray animals.⠀ ⠀ These poor stray animals live in horror, while all they need is a safe home and a loving family. We all must do our best to stop the suffering of these helpless souls. Here is how you can help: ⠀ -Adopt, don’t shop!⠀ Instead of shopping for a new pet, go for adopting. ⠀ -Animals are our friends!⠀ Make sure to teach your kids that our furry friends have feelings too and that they should be kind to animals, no hitting, no pulling tails, no harming in any way. ⠀ -Give some of your time!⠀ You could pass by the local shelter to volunteer in any possible way to you…believe me you will feel great!⠀ To do that, check:⠀ @esma__official ⠀ @furever.rescue ⠀ @animal.protection.eg ⠀ @hoperescueeg ⠀ ⠀ Finally, I’m changing my Instagram BIO to reflect my genuine love and support for this cause and make sure to support this post by posting your favorite animal in a comment. ⠀ 🐈🐕🦜🐍 ⠀ ⠀ I’m challenging @ahmedelsakaeg @ahmadfahmy_official @taraemad to show support. ⠀ ⠀ Have a pawsome day! ⠀ ⠀ #ShereenReda