بالفيديو – شيرين رضا تطلق حملة للرفق بالحيوان وأحمد السقا أول المستجيبين

متابعة بتجــــــــــرد: أطلقت الممثلة المصرية شيرين رضا حملة تدعو فيها إلى التوعية بأهمية الرفق بالحيوان، وطالبت باقي زملائها الفنانين للانضمام لها عن طريق نشر صورهم مع حيواناتهم الأليفة.
وكان أول من استجاب لهذه الحملة الفنان المصري أحمد السقا، الذي نشر على حسابه الخاص بـ”إنستغرام” صورة له بجوار حصانه وعلق كاتباً: “شكرا لشيرين رضا على هذا التحدي، وفخور بهذه الحملة، كلكم تعلمون حيواني المفضل، التوعية بحقوق الحيوان هامة، وأتحدى كلاً من طارق العريان ومحمد سامي وهند صبري لنشر صورهم مع حيوانهم المفضل”.
وكانت شيرين رضا نشرت فيديو لحوار لها مع قناة “القاهرة والناس” وهي في ملجأ للكلاب، وعلقت عليه كاتبة: “حبي للحيوانات ليس سراً شخصياً، أعتقد أن الحيوانات الأليفة هي أفضل رفيق يمكن للمرء الحصول عليه، لهذا السبب أوهب نفسي لرعاية 50 من القطط والكلاب الضالة في الوقت الحالي”.
وتابعت:⠀”كل واحدة من هذه النفوس الخمسين الصغيرة لها مكانة خاصة في قلبي، إذا لم يكن الأمر كذلك بالنسبة إليهم، لما تمكنت من قضاء هذا الوقت الصعب في حياتي بعد وفاة رفيقي البالغ من العمر 12 عامًا، طفلي الصغير سيمبسون”.
وأضافت: “أريد استغلال هذه كفرصة لنشر الوعي حول الحيوانات الضالة، فهي تعيش في رعب، في حين أن كل ما تحتاج إليه هو منزل آمن وعائلة محبة، يجب علينا جميعًا أن نبذل قصارى جهدنا لوقف معاناة هذه النفوس العاجزة، إليك كيف يمكنك المساعدة: تبني ولا تشتري، بدلاً من شراء حيوان أليف جديد، اذهب إلى التبني، الحيوانات هي أصدقاؤنا، فتأكد من تعليم أطفالك أن أصدقائي لديهم مشاعر أيضًا وأنهم يجب أن يكونوا طيبين مع الحيوانات، لا تضربهم، لا تسحب ذيلهم، لا تؤذيهم بأي شكل من الأشكال، أعطهم بعضا وقتك”.
واختتمت: “يمكنك المرور على أي ملجأ للتطوع بأي طريقة ممكنة لك، صدقني سوف تشعر أنك عظيم”.
My love for animals is no secret!⠀ Personally, I think a pet is the best companion one can have.⠀ That’s why I’m dedicating myself to looking after 50 stray cats and dogs right now. ⠀ Each one of these 50 little souls hold a special place in my heart. If it weren't for them, I wouldn't have been able to pass this difficult time in my life after the passing of my companion of 12 years, my baby boy Simpson.⠀ ⠀ In his memory I want to take this as a chance to spread awareness about stray animals.⠀ ⠀ These poor stray animals live in horror, while all they need is a safe home and a loving family. We all must do our best to stop the suffering of these helpless souls. Here is how you can help: ⠀ -Adopt, don’t shop!⠀ Instead of shopping for a new pet, go for adopting. ⠀ -Animals are our friends!⠀ Make sure to teach your kids that our furry friends have feelings too and that they should be kind to animals, no hitting, no pulling tails, no harming in any way. ⠀ -Give some of your time!⠀ You could pass by the local shelter to volunteer in any possible way to you…believe me you will feel great!⠀ To do that, check:⠀ @esma__official ⠀ @furever.rescue ⠀ @animal.protection.eg ⠀ @hoperescueeg ⠀ ⠀ Finally, I’m changing my Instagram BIO to reflect my genuine love and support for this cause and make sure to support this post by posting your favorite animal in a comment. ⠀ 🐈🐕🦜🐍 ⠀ ⠀ I’m challenging @ahmedelsakaeg @ahmadfahmy_official @taraemad to show support. ⠀ ⠀ Have a pawsome day! ⠀ ⠀ #ShereenRedaView this post on Instagram
