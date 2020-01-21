شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن أغنية "Rare" لـ سلينا جوميز تحقق 30 مليون مشاهدة فى 10 أيام والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - استطاعت أغنية Rare لـ المغنية الأمريكية سيلينا جوميز من تحقيق مشاهدات وصلت إلى الـ 30 مليون مشاهدة، وذلك منذ طرحها يوم 10 يناير الجارى، على الحساب الرسمي لـ جوميز، على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب، كما أنها أحدى أغنيات الألبوم الجديد لها، الذى طرح بـ نفس الاسم Rare، وقامت جوميز بالعمل لمدة 4 سنوات من أجل إعداده، و الكليب من إخراج BRTHR.
وهذه كلمات الأغنية :
Baby
You’ve been so distant from me lately
And lately
Don’t even wanna call you baby
Saw us getting older
Burning toast in the toaster
My ambitions were too high
Waiting up for you upstairs
Why you act like I’m not there?
Baby right now it feels like-
It feels like
You don’t care
Why don’t you recognize I’m so rare?
Always there
You don’t do the same for me,
That’s not fair
I don’t have it all
I’m not claiming to
But I know that I'm special, yeah
And I’ll bet there’s somebody else out there
To tell me I’m rare
To make me feel rare
Baby
Don’t make me count up all the reasons to stay with you
No reason
Why you and I are not succeeding
Uh uh
Saw us getting older
Burning toast in the toaster
My ambitions were too high
Waiting up for you upstairs
Why you act like I’m not there?
Baby right now it feels like-
It feels like
You don’t care
Why don’t you recognize I’m so rare?
Always there
You don’t do the same for me that’s not fair
I don’t have it all
I’m not claiming to
But I know that I'm special, yeah
And I’ll bet there’s somebody else out there
To tell me I’m rare
To make me feel rare
I’m not gonna beg for you
I’m not gonna let you make me cry
Make me cry
Not getting enough from you
Didn’t you know I’m hard to find?
(Hard to find)
Saw us getting older
Burning toast in the toaster
My ambitions were too high-
Waiting up for you upstairs
Why you act like I’m not there?
Baby right now it feels like,
It feels like
You don’t care
Why don’t you recognize I’m so rare?
Always there
You don’t do the same for me
That’s not fair
I don’t have it all
I’m not claiming to
But I know that I'm special, yeah
And I’ll bet there’s somebody else out there
To tell me I’m rare
To make me feel rare
كانت هذه تفاصيل خبر أغنية "Rare" لـ سلينا جوميز تحقق 30 مليون مشاهدة فى 10 أيام لهذا اليوم نرجوا بأن نكون قد وفقنا بإعطائك التفاصيل والمعلومات الكامله ولمتابعة جميع أخبارنا يمكنك الإشتراك في نظام التنبيهات او في احد أنظمتنا المختلفة لتزويدك بكل ما هو جديد.
كما تَجْدَرُ الأشاراة بأن الخبر الأصلي قد تم نشرة ومتواجد على اليوم السابع وقد قام فريق التحرير في الخليج 365 بالتاكد منه وربما تم التعديل علية وربما قد يكون تم نقله بالكامل اوالاقتباس منه ويمكنك قراءة ومتابعة مستجدادت هذا الخبر من مصدره الاساسي.