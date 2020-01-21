شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن أغنية "Rare" لـ سلينا جوميز تحقق 30 مليون مشاهدة فى 10 أيام والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - استطاعت أغنية Rare لـ المغنية الأمريكية سيلينا جوميز من تحقيق مشاهدات وصلت إلى الـ 30 مليون مشاهدة، وذلك منذ طرحها يوم 10 يناير الجارى، على الحساب الرسمي لـ جوميز، على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب، كما أنها أحدى أغنيات الألبوم الجديد لها، الذى طرح بـ نفس الاسم Rare، وقامت جوميز بالعمل لمدة 4 سنوات من أجل إعداده، و الكليب من إخراج BRTHR.

وهذه كلمات الأغنية :

Baby

You’ve been so distant from me lately

And lately

Don’t even wanna call you baby

Saw us getting older

Burning toast in the toaster

My ambitions were too high

Waiting up for you upstairs

Why you act like I’m not there?

Baby right now it feels like-

It feels like

You don’t care

Why don’t you recognize I’m so rare?

Always there

You don’t do the same for me,

That’s not fair

I don’t have it all

I’m not claiming to

But I know that I'm special, yeah

And I’ll bet there’s somebody else out there

To tell me I’m rare

To make me feel rare

Baby

Don’t make me count up all the reasons to stay with you

No reason

Why you and I are not succeeding

Uh uh

Saw us getting older

Burning toast in the toaster

My ambitions were too high

Waiting up for you upstairs

Why you act like I’m not there?

Baby right now it feels like-

It feels like

You don’t care

Why don’t you recognize I’m so rare?

Always there

You don’t do the same for me that’s not fair

I don’t have it all

I’m not claiming to

But I know that I'm special, yeah

And I’ll bet there’s somebody else out there

To tell me I’m rare

To make me feel rare

I’m not gonna beg for you

I’m not gonna let you make me cry

Make me cry

Not getting enough from you

Didn’t you know I’m hard to find?

(Hard to find)

Saw us getting older

Burning toast in the toaster

My ambitions were too high-

Waiting up for you upstairs

Why you act like I’m not there?

Baby right now it feels like,

It feels like

You don’t care

Why don’t you recognize I’m so rare?

Always there

You don’t do the same for me

That’s not fair

I don’t have it all

I’m not claiming to

But I know that I'm special, yeah

And I’ll bet there’s somebody else out there

To tell me I’m rare

To make me feel rare