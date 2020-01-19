شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن Sia تطرح أغنية Original من فيلم روبرت داونى جونيور Dolittle والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح -

طرحت المغنية الأمريكية Sia، الأغنية الرسمية لـ فيلم روبرت داوني جونيور الجديد، Dolitte، التي طرحت تحت اسم "Original"، ونشرتها المغنية الأمريكية من خلال حسابها الرسمي، على موقع الفيديوهات، يوتيوب، وحققت مشاهدات تقترب من نص مليون مشاهدة، منذ طرحها يوم 10 يناير الجارى.

ويعرض فيلم Dolittle، حول العالم منذ 17 يناير الجارى، وهو من بطولة روبرت داوني جونيور، الذى شاركه في البطولة سواء كـ أصوات أو شخصيات حقيقة في الفيلم توم هولاند، مايكل شين، رامي مالك، جيسي باكلي، إيما طومسون، رالف فاينز، ماريون كوتيار، كميل نانجاني، أنطونيو بانديراس، سيلينا جوميز، جون سينا، كارمن إيجوجو.

ويدور فيلم Dolittle حول اكتشاف طبيب يستطيع التحدث إلى الحيوانات، مما يأخذه في الكثير من المغامرات المختلفة، العمل من إخراج ستيفن جاجان الذى شارك في التأليف جنبا إلى جنب مع هيو لوفتينج، كريس مكاي، توماس شبرد، جون ويتنجتون.

وهذه كلمات الأغنية :

Boom, woke me from my sleep

Boom, woke me from a dream

Boom, got me on my feet

Boom, think the birds who sing

I'm here to try anything

I'm done with the suffering

It's time to stand up and sing

For my life

I'm here now to try it all

I'm ready to take a fall

'Cause I'm an original

Why deny it?

And I won't waste my life being typical

I'ma be original, even when it's difficult

And I won't change myself when they tell me, "No"

I'ma be original, I'ma be original

Nah, I won't waste my life being typical

I'ma be original, even when it's difficult, oh

And I won't change myself when they tell me, "No"

I'ma be original, I'ma be original

Oh, oh, oh

Advertisements

I'ma be original, I'ma be original

Boom, run toward the light

Boom, I'm ready to fight

Boom, the dear ones that live inside

Boom, I faced the darkest night

I'm here to try anything

I'm done with the suffering

It's time to stand up and sing

For my life

I'm here now to try it all

I'm ready to take a fall

'Cause I'm an original

Why deny it?

And I won't waste my life being typical

I'ma be original, even when it's difficult, ah

And I won't change myself when they tell me, "No"

I'ma be original, I'ma be original

Nah, I won't waste my life being typical

I'ma be original, even when it's difficult, whoa

And I won't change myself when they tell me, "No"

I'ma be original, I'ma be original

Oh, oh, oh

I'ma be original, I'ma be original (Oh, oh)

Oh, oh, oh

I'ma be original, I'ma be original (Oh)