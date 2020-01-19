شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن Sia تطرح أغنية Original من فيلم روبرت داونى جونيور Dolittle والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح -
طرحت المغنية الأمريكية Sia، الأغنية الرسمية لـ فيلم روبرت داوني جونيور الجديد، Dolitte، التي طرحت تحت اسم "Original"، ونشرتها المغنية الأمريكية من خلال حسابها الرسمي، على موقع الفيديوهات، يوتيوب، وحققت مشاهدات تقترب من نص مليون مشاهدة، منذ طرحها يوم 10 يناير الجارى.
ويعرض فيلم Dolittle، حول العالم منذ 17 يناير الجارى، وهو من بطولة روبرت داوني جونيور، الذى شاركه في البطولة سواء كـ أصوات أو شخصيات حقيقة في الفيلم توم هولاند، مايكل شين، رامي مالك، جيسي باكلي، إيما طومسون، رالف فاينز، ماريون كوتيار، كميل نانجاني، أنطونيو بانديراس، سيلينا جوميز، جون سينا، كارمن إيجوجو.
ويدور فيلم Dolittle حول اكتشاف طبيب يستطيع التحدث إلى الحيوانات، مما يأخذه في الكثير من المغامرات المختلفة، العمل من إخراج ستيفن جاجان الذى شارك في التأليف جنبا إلى جنب مع هيو لوفتينج، كريس مكاي، توماس شبرد، جون ويتنجتون.
وهذه كلمات الأغنية :
Boom, woke me from my sleep
Boom, woke me from a dream
Boom, got me on my feet
Boom, think the birds who sing
I'm here to try anything
I'm done with the suffering
It's time to stand up and sing
For my life
I'm here now to try it all
I'm ready to take a fall
'Cause I'm an original
Why deny it?
And I won't waste my life being typical
I'ma be original, even when it's difficult
And I won't change myself when they tell me, "No"
I'ma be original, I'ma be original
Nah, I won't waste my life being typical
I'ma be original, even when it's difficult, oh
And I won't change myself when they tell me, "No"
I'ma be original, I'ma be original
Oh, oh, oh
I'ma be original, I'ma be original
Boom, run toward the light
Boom, I'm ready to fight
Boom, the dear ones that live inside
Boom, I faced the darkest night
I'm here to try anything
I'm done with the suffering
It's time to stand up and sing
For my life
I'm here now to try it all
I'm ready to take a fall
'Cause I'm an original
Why deny it?
And I won't waste my life being typical
I'ma be original, even when it's difficult, ah
And I won't change myself when they tell me, "No"
I'ma be original, I'ma be original
Nah, I won't waste my life being typical
I'ma be original, even when it's difficult, whoa
And I won't change myself when they tell me, "No"
I'ma be original, I'ma be original
Oh, oh, oh
I'ma be original, I'ma be original (Oh, oh)
Oh, oh, oh
I'ma be original, I'ma be original (Oh)
