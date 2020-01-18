شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن كلمات وفيديو .. زوجات أعضاء فريق Jonas Brothers في كليبهم الجديد والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - اطلق فريق Jonas Brothers أغنية سينجل جديدة تحمل اسم " What A Man Gotta Do " وذلك علي القناة الرسمية للفريق علي " يوتيوب"، وما لفت الأنظار أن أعضاء الفريق الثلاثة استعانوا بزوجاتهم للظهور معهم في الكليب وهن نجمة بوليوود بريانكا شوبرا زوجه نيك جوناس ، والنجمة العالمية وفي تورنر زوجة جو جوناس، و دانيال زوجة كيفن جوناس .

كليب " What A Man Gotta Do " إخرجه جوزيف خان ومن إنتاج تشارلين مانكا، وحقق أكثر من 10 ملايين مشاهدة حتي الآن علي " يوتيوب " .

كلمات الأغنية :

Cut my heart about one, two times

Don't need to question the reason, I'm yours, I'm yours

I know the other lose a fight just to see you smile

'Cause you got no flaws, no flaws

I'm not tryin' to be your part-time lover

Sign me up for the full-time, I'm yours, all yours

So, what a man gotta do?

What a man gotta do?

To be totally locked up by you

What a man gotta say?

What a man gotta pray?

To be your last good night and your first good day

So, what a man gotta do?

What a man gotta do?

To be totally locked up by you

What a man gotta do?

What a man gotta prove?

To be totally locked up by you

You ain’t trying to be wasting time

On stupid people and cheap lines, I'm sure, I'm sure

So I'd give a million dollars just to go grab me by the collar

And I’m gonna be lost, be lost

I'm not tryin' to be your part-time lover

Sign me up for the full-time, I'm yours, I'm yours, woo!

So, what a man gotta do?

What a man gotta do?

To be totally locked up by you

What a man gotta say?

What a man gotta pray?

To be your last good night and your first good day

So, what a man gotta do?

What a man gotta do?

To be totally locked up by you

What a man gotta do?

What a man gotta prove?

To be totally locked up by you

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Tell me what a man gotta do?

So, what a man gotta do? (What a man gotta do?)

What a man gotta do? (What a man gotta do, yeah?)

To be totally locked up by you (Totally locked up by you)

What a man gotta say? (What a man gotta say?)

What a man gotta pray? (What a man gotta pray?)

To be your last good night and your first good day (Aay)

So, what a man gotta do? (What a man gotta do?)

What a man gotta do? (Woah)

To be totally locked up by you (Totally locked up by you)

What a man gotta do? (Hey, baby)

What a man gotta prove? (What a man gotta prove?)

To be totally locked up by you (Totally locked up by you)



من الكليب (1)



من الكليب (2)



من الكليب (3)