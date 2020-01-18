- 1/5
شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن كلمات وفيديو .. زوجات أعضاء فريق Jonas Brothers في كليبهم الجديد والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - اطلق فريق Jonas Brothers أغنية سينجل جديدة تحمل اسم " What A Man Gotta Do " وذلك علي القناة الرسمية للفريق علي " يوتيوب"، وما لفت الأنظار أن أعضاء الفريق الثلاثة استعانوا بزوجاتهم للظهور معهم في الكليب وهن نجمة بوليوود بريانكا شوبرا زوجه نيك جوناس ، والنجمة العالمية وفي تورنر زوجة جو جوناس، و دانيال زوجة كيفن جوناس .
كليب " What A Man Gotta Do " إخرجه جوزيف خان ومن إنتاج تشارلين مانكا، وحقق أكثر من 10 ملايين مشاهدة حتي الآن علي " يوتيوب " .
كلمات الأغنية :
Cut my heart about one, two times
Don't need to question the reason, I'm yours, I'm yours
I know the other lose a fight just to see you smile
'Cause you got no flaws, no flaws
I'm not tryin' to be your part-time lover
Sign me up for the full-time, I'm yours, all yours
So, what a man gotta do?
What a man gotta do?
To be totally locked up by you
What a man gotta say?
What a man gotta pray?
To be your last good night and your first good day
So, what a man gotta do?
What a man gotta do?
To be totally locked up by you
What a man gotta do?
What a man gotta prove?
To be totally locked up by you
You ain’t trying to be wasting time
On stupid people and cheap lines, I'm sure, I'm sure
So I'd give a million dollars just to go grab me by the collar
And I’m gonna be lost, be lost
I'm not tryin' to be your part-time lover
Sign me up for the full-time, I'm yours, I'm yours, woo!
So, what a man gotta do?
What a man gotta do?
To be totally locked up by you
What a man gotta say?
What a man gotta pray?
To be your last good night and your first good day
So, what a man gotta do?
What a man gotta do?
To be totally locked up by you
What a man gotta do?
What a man gotta prove?
To be totally locked up by you
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Tell me what a man gotta do?
So, what a man gotta do? (What a man gotta do?)
What a man gotta do? (What a man gotta do, yeah?)
To be totally locked up by you (Totally locked up by you)
What a man gotta say? (What a man gotta say?)
What a man gotta pray? (What a man gotta pray?)
To be your last good night and your first good day (Aay)
So, what a man gotta do? (What a man gotta do?)
What a man gotta do? (Woah)
To be totally locked up by you (Totally locked up by you)
What a man gotta do? (Hey, baby)
What a man gotta prove? (What a man gotta prove?)
To be totally locked up by you (Totally locked up by you)
من الكليب (1)
من الكليب (2)
من الكليب (3)
من الكليب (4)
