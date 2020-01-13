Critics’ Choice Awards هؤلاء هم الفائزون

- 1/2
كتبت: ياسمين عمرو في الاثنين 13 يناير 2020 10:40 مساءً - أقيم أمس حفل توزيع جوائز " Critics’ Choice Awards " لعام 2020 بدورته الـ25 في مدينة سانتا مونيكا في كاليفورنيا الأمريكية.
وحضر العديد من نجوم الصف الأوّل هذا الحدث الكبير، الذي تمكن فيلم " Once Upon a Time in Hollywood " من أن ينال نصيب الأسد فيه بحصوله على 3 جوائز، من ضمنها جائزة أفضل ممثل مساعد للنجم براد بيت.
وهذه قائمة مفصلة بالجوائز:
Best Picture: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Director: Tie -- Sam Mendes, 1917 and Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Best Actress: Renee Zellweger, Judy
Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Foreign Language Film: Parasite
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Best Action Movie: Avengers: Endgame
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Jean Smart, Watchmen
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Best Animated Film: Toy Story 4
Best Limited Series: When They See Us
Best Actor in a Drama Series: Jeremy Strong, Succession
Best Actress in a Drama Series: Regina King, Watchmen
Best Comedy: Dolemite Is My Name
Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Bill Hader, Barry
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie: Us
Best Movie Made for Television: El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Best Animated Series: Bojack Horseman
Best Acting Ensemble: The Irishman
Best Talk Show: Tie -- The Late Late Show With James Corden, and Late Night With Seth Meyers
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Telvision: Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Best Song: Tie -- "Glasgow (No Place Like Home)", Wild Rose and (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman
Best Score: Joker
Best Adapted Screenplay: Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Best Original Screenplay: Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Comedy Special: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons
Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie Made for Television: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie Made for Television: Jharrel Jermone, When They See Us
Best Young Actor/Actress: Roman Griffin Davis, JoJo Rabbit
Best Costume Design: Ruth E. Carter, Dolemite Is My Name
Best Hair and Makeup: Bombshell
Best Visual Effects: Avengers: Endgame
Best Cinematography: Roger Deakins, 1917
Best Production Design: Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Editing: Lee Smith, 1917
Best Comedy Series: Fleabag
Best Drama Series: Succession
