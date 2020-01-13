Critics’ Choice Awards هؤلاء هم الفائزون

كتبت: ياسمين عمرو في الاثنين 13 يناير 2020 10:40 مساءً - أقيم أمس حفل توزيع جوائز " Critics’ Choice Awards " لعام 2020 بدورته الـ25 في مدينة سانتا مونيكا في كاليفورنيا الأمريكية.

وحضر العديد من نجوم الصف الأوّل هذا الحدث الكبير، الذي تمكن فيلم " Once Upon a Time in Hollywood " من أن ينال نصيب الأسد فيه بحصوله على 3 جوائز، من ضمنها جائزة أفضل ممثل مساعد للنجم براد بيت.



وهذه قائمة مفصلة بالجوائز:





Best Picture: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood



Best Director: Tie -- Sam Mendes, 1917 and Bong Joon-ho, Parasite



Best Actress: Renee Zellweger, Judy



Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker



Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern, Marriage Story



Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood



Best Foreign Language Film: Parasite



Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Andrew Scott, Fleabag



Best Action Movie: Avengers: Endgame



Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Jean Smart, Watchmen



Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show



Best Animated Film: Toy Story 4



Best Limited Series: When They See Us



Best Actor in a Drama Series: Jeremy Strong, Succession



Best Actress in a Drama Series: Regina King, Watchmen



Best Comedy: Dolemite Is My Name



Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag



Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Bill Hader, Barry



Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Toni Collette, Unbelievable



Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie: Us



Best Movie Made for Television: El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie



Best Animated Series: Bojack Horseman



Best Acting Ensemble: The Irishman



Best Talk Show: Tie -- The Late Late Show With James Corden, and Late Night With Seth Meyers



Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Telvision: Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl



Best Song: Tie -- "Glasgow (No Place Like Home)", Wild Rose and (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman



Best Score: Joker



Best Adapted Screenplay: Greta Gerwig, Little Women



Best Original Screenplay: Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood



Best Comedy Special: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons



Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie Made for Television: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon



Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie Made for Television: Jharrel Jermone, When They See Us



Best Young Actor/Actress: Roman Griffin Davis, JoJo Rabbit



Best Costume Design: Ruth E. Carter, Dolemite Is My Name



Best Hair and Makeup: Bombshell



Best Visual Effects: Avengers: Endgame



Best Cinematography: Roger Deakins, 1917



Best Production Design: Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood



Best Editing: Lee Smith, 1917



Best Comedy Series: Fleabag



Best Drama Series: Succession