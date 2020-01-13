فن ومشاهير

Critics' Choice Awards هؤلاء هم الفائزون

كتبت: ياسمين عمرو في الاثنين 13 يناير 2020 10:40 مساءً - أقيم أمس حفل توزيع جوائز " Critics’ Choice Awards " لعام 2020 بدورته الـ25 في مدينة سانتا مونيكا في كاليفورنيا الأمريكية.
وحضر العديد من نجوم الصف الأوّل هذا الحدث الكبير، الذي تمكن فيلم " Once Upon a Time in Hollywood " من أن ينال نصيب الأسد فيه بحصوله على 3 جوائز، من ضمنها جائزة أفضل ممثل مساعد للنجم براد بيت.


وهذه قائمة مفصلة بالجوائز:



Best Picture: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Director: Tie -- Sam Mendes, 1917 and Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Best Actress: Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Foreign Language Film: Parasite

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Best Action Movie: Avengers: Endgame

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Jean Smart, Watchmen

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Best Animated Film: Toy Story 4

Best Limited Series: When They See Us

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Regina King, Watchmen

Best Comedy: Dolemite Is My Name

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Bill Hader, Barry

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie: Us

Best Movie Made for Television: El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Best Animated Series: Bojack Horseman

Best Acting Ensemble: The Irishman

Best Talk Show: Tie -- The Late Late Show With James Corden, and Late Night With Seth Meyers

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Telvision: Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Best Song: Tie -- "Glasgow (No Place Like Home)", Wild Rose and (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman

Best Score: Joker

Best Adapted Screenplay: Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Best Original Screenplay: Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Comedy Special: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons

Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie Made for Television: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie Made for Television: Jharrel Jermone, When They See Us

Best Young Actor/Actress: Roman Griffin Davis, JoJo Rabbit

Best Costume Design: Ruth E. Carter, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Hair and Makeup: Bombshell

Best Visual Effects: Avengers: Endgame

Best Cinematography: Roger Deakins, 1917

Best Production Design: Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Editing: Lee Smith, 1917

Best Comedy Series: Fleabag

Best Drama Series: Succession

