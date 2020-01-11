شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن كلمات وفيديو..كليب سيلينا جوميز الجديد Rare..يحقق7 ملايين مشاهدة في 24 ساعة والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - اطلقت النجمة العالمية سيلينا جوميز كليب أغنيتها الجديدة " Rare " وهي إحدي أغنيات البومها الغنائي الجديد الذي يحمل نفس الاسم و احتاج إلي 4 سنوات من أجل اعداده، و الكليب من إخراج BRTHR .

حصد كليب " Rare " لسيلينا جوميز ذات الـ ( 27 عاما ) سلسلة من عبارات الإشادات والثناء، واستطاع الكليب أن يحقق أكثر من 7 ملايين مشاهدة خلال يوم واحد فقط علي موقع " يوتيوب " .

Baby, you've been so distant from me lately

And lately don't even wanna call you "baby"

Saw us getting older

Burning toast in the toaster

My ambitions were too high

Waiting up for you upstairs

Why you act like I'm not there?

Baby, right now it feels like

It feels like you don't care

Oh why don't you recognize I'm so rare?

Always there

You don't do the same for me

That's not fair

I don't have it all

I'm not claiming to

But I know that I'm special, yeah

And I'll bet there's somebody else out there

To tell me I'm rare, to make me feel rare

Baby, don't make me count up all the reasons

To stay with you

No reason why you and I are not succeeding

Uh uh

Saw us getting older

Burning toast in the toaster

My ambitions were too high

Waiting up for you upstairs

Why you act like I'm not there?

Baby, right now it feels like

It feels like you don't care

Oh why don't you recognize I'm so rare?

Always there

You don't do the same for me

That's not fair

I don't have it all

I'm not claiming to

But I know that I'm special, yeah

And I'll bet there's somebody else out there

To tell me I'm rare, to make me feel rare (Yeah, yeah)

I'm not gonna beg for you

I'm not gonna let you make me cry (Make me cry)

Not getting enough from you

Didn't you know I'm hard to find? (Hard to find)

Saw us getting older

Burning toast in the toaster

My ambitions were too high (too high)

Waiting up for you upstairs

Why you act like I'm not there?

Baby, right now it feels like

It feels like you don't care

Why don't you recognize I'm so rare?

I'm always there

You don't do the same for me

That's (That's)

Not (Not)

Fair

I don't have it all (I don't have it all)

I'm not claiming to (I'm not claiming to)

I know that I'm special, yeah

And I'll bet there's somebody else out there

To tell me I'm rare, to make me feel rare

Oh yeah























