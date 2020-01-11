- 1/7
شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن كلمات وفيديو..كليب سيلينا جوميز الجديد Rare..يحقق7 ملايين مشاهدة في 24 ساعة والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - اطلقت النجمة العالمية سيلينا جوميز كليب أغنيتها الجديدة " Rare " وهي إحدي أغنيات البومها الغنائي الجديد الذي يحمل نفس الاسم و احتاج إلي 4 سنوات من أجل اعداده، و الكليب من إخراج BRTHR .
حصد كليب " Rare " لسيلينا جوميز ذات الـ ( 27 عاما ) سلسلة من عبارات الإشادات والثناء، واستطاع الكليب أن يحقق أكثر من 7 ملايين مشاهدة خلال يوم واحد فقط علي موقع " يوتيوب " .
كلمات الأغنية :
Baby, you've been so distant from me lately
And lately don't even wanna call you "baby"
Saw us getting older
Burning toast in the toaster
My ambitions were too high
Waiting up for you upstairs
Why you act like I'm not there?
Baby, right now it feels like
It feels like you don't care
Oh why don't you recognize I'm so rare?
Always there
You don't do the same for me
That's not fair
I don't have it all
I'm not claiming to
But I know that I'm special, yeah
And I'll bet there's somebody else out there
To tell me I'm rare, to make me feel rare
Baby, don't make me count up all the reasons
To stay with you
No reason why you and I are not succeeding
Uh uh
Saw us getting older
Burning toast in the toaster
My ambitions were too high
Waiting up for you upstairs
Why you act like I'm not there?
Baby, right now it feels like
It feels like you don't care
Oh why don't you recognize I'm so rare?
Always there
You don't do the same for me
That's not fair
I don't have it all
I'm not claiming to
But I know that I'm special, yeah
And I'll bet there's somebody else out there
To tell me I'm rare, to make me feel rare (Yeah, yeah)
I'm not gonna beg for you
I'm not gonna let you make me cry (Make me cry)
Not getting enough from you
Didn't you know I'm hard to find? (Hard to find)
Saw us getting older
Burning toast in the toaster
My ambitions were too high (too high)
Waiting up for you upstairs
Why you act like I'm not there?
Baby, right now it feels like
It feels like you don't care
Why don't you recognize I'm so rare?
I'm always there
You don't do the same for me
That's (That's)
Not (Not)
Fair
I don't have it all (I don't have it all)
I'm not claiming to (I'm not claiming to)
I know that I'm special, yeah
And I'll bet there's somebody else out there
To tell me I'm rare, to make me feel rare
Oh yeah
