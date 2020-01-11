- 1/7
شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن إليشيا كيز تسلط الضوء على من يواجهون التحديات بحياتهم فى كليبها Underdog والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - أطلقت النجمة العالمية إليشيا كيز كليبا جديدا يحمل اسم "Underdog"، وذلك على قناتها الخاصة على موقع يوتيوب، والكليب من إخراج ويندى مورجان، وسلطت إليشيا الضوء على أولئك الذين واجهون التحديات وتغلبوا عليها، من التشرد والتمييز إلى "single mother".
واستطاعت إليشيا كيز، الفائزة بعدد من جوائز الجرامى، أن تخطف قلوب وأذهان عشاق الموسيقى والغناء بأغنيتها الجديدة "Underdog" التى حققت ردود فعل مميزة، كما استطاع الكليب أن يحقق على يوتيوب أكثر من 1.1 مليون مشاهدة خلال يوم واحد فقط.
كلمات الأغنية :
VERSE 1
She was walking in the street
Looked up and noticed
He was nameless
He was homeless
She asked him his name and
Told him what hers was
He gave her a story
About life
With a glint in his eye
And a corner of a smile
One conversation
A simple moment
The things that change us
If we notice
When we look up sometimes
B SECTION
They said I would never make it
But I was built to break the mold
The only dream that I been chasing
Is my own
HOOK
So I sing a song for the hustlers
Trading at the bus stop
Single mothers
Waiting on a check to come
Young teachers
Student doctors
Sons on the front line
Knowing they don’t get to run
This goes out to the Underdog
Keep on keeping at what you love
You’ll find that someday soon enough
You will rise up rise up yeah
VERSE 2
She’s riding in a taxi
Back to the kitchen
Talking to the driver
‘Bout his wife and his
Children
On the run from a country
Where they put you in
Prison
For being a woman
And speaking your mind
She looked in his eyes
In the mirror and he smiled
One conversation
A single moment
The things that change us
If we notice
When we look up
Sometimes
B SECTION
They said I would never make it
But I was built to break the mold
The only dream that I been chasing
Is my own
HOOK
So I sing a song for the hustlers
Trading at the bus stop
Single mothers
Waiting on a check to come
Young teachers
Student doctors
Sons on the front line
Knowing they don’t get to run
This goes out to the Underdog
Keep on keeping at what you love
You’ll find that someday soon enough
You will rise up rise up yeah
من الكليب (1)
من الكليب (2)
من الكليب (3)
من الكليب (4)
من الكليب (5)
