شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن إليشيا كيز تسلط الضوء على من يواجهون التحديات بحياتهم فى كليبها Underdog والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - أطلقت النجمة العالمية إليشيا كيز كليبا جديدا يحمل اسم "Underdog"، وذلك على قناتها الخاصة على موقع يوتيوب، والكليب من إخراج ويندى مورجان، وسلطت إليشيا الضوء على أولئك الذين واجهون التحديات وتغلبوا عليها، من التشرد والتمييز إلى "single mother".

واستطاعت إليشيا كيز، الفائزة بعدد من جوائز الجرامى، أن تخطف قلوب وأذهان عشاق الموسيقى والغناء بأغنيتها الجديدة "Underdog" التى حققت ردود فعل مميزة، كما استطاع الكليب أن يحقق على يوتيوب أكثر من 1.1 مليون مشاهدة خلال يوم واحد فقط.

VERSE 1

She was walking in the street

Looked up and noticed

He was nameless

He was homeless

She asked him his name and

Told him what hers was

He gave her a story

About life

With a glint in his eye

And a corner of a smile

One conversation

A simple moment

The things that change us

If we notice

When we look up sometimes

B SECTION

They said I would never make it

But I was built to break the mold

The only dream that I been chasing

Is my own

HOOK

So I sing a song for the hustlers

Trading at the bus stop

Single mothers

Waiting on a check to come

Young teachers

Student doctors

Sons on the front line

Knowing they don’t get to run

This goes out to the Underdog

Keep on keeping at what you love

You’ll find that someday soon enough

You will rise up rise up yeah

VERSE 2

Advertisements

She’s riding in a taxi

Back to the kitchen

Talking to the driver

‘Bout his wife and his

Children

On the run from a country

Where they put you in

Prison

For being a woman

And speaking your mind

She looked in his eyes

In the mirror and he smiled

One conversation

A single moment

The things that change us

If we notice

When we look up

Sometimes

B SECTION

They said I would never make it

But I was built to break the mold

The only dream that I been chasing

Is my own

HOOK

So I sing a song for the hustlers

Trading at the bus stop

Single mothers

Waiting on a check to come

Young teachers

Student doctors

Sons on the front line

Knowing they don’t get to run

This goes out to the Underdog

Keep on keeping at what you love

You’ll find that someday soon enough

You will rise up rise up yeah



من الكليب (1)



من الكليب (1)



من الكليب (2)



من الكليب (3)



من الكليب (4)