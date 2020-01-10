متحف "مدام توسو" يتخلى عن الأمير هاري وميغان ماركل

كتبت: ياسمين عمرو في الجمعة 10 يناير 2020 04:40 مساءً - يبدو أنّ قرار دوقَيْ ساسكس، الأمير هاري وزوجته ميغان ماركل بتخليهما عن مهامهما الملكية، سينعكس عليهما من شتى النواحي.
فقد قرر مسؤولو متحف "مدام توسو" للشمع، الموجود في العاصمة البريطانية لندن، إزالة تمثال هاري وميغان، حيث قال المدير العام للمتحف ستيف ديفيس: "إلى جانب بقية العالم، نحن علمنا أنّ ميغان ماركل والأمير هاري سوف يتخليان عن مهامهما في العائلة المالكة، ومن اليوم، لن تظهر شخصيات ميغان وهاري مع مجموعة العائلة المالكة في المتحف".
الأمير هاري وميغان سيكسبان الملايين بعد تخليهما عن منصبهما الملكي
يشار إلى أنّ مصدرًا ملكيًّا كبيرًا كان قد كشف أنّ الملكة وعائلتها يشعرون بخيبة أمل كبيرة، وأنّ الخبر صدمهم وأحزنهم جميعًا، وهم غاضبون من الزوجين.
وكان الأمير البريطاني هاري وزوجته الأمريكية ميغان ماركل، قد نشرا على صفحتهما الخاصة في انستقرام، صورة لهما مرفقة بتعليق، عبارة عن بيان أوضحا فيه أنهما بصدد التخلي عن مهامهما الملكية كعضوين في العائلة الملكية الحاكمة، وبالتالي العمل من أجل تحقيق الاستقلال المالي.
بيان الأمير هاري وميغان ماركل
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PAView this post on Instagram
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
وجاء في البيان :"بعد أشهر عدة من التفكير والمناقشات الداخلية، قررنا أن نقوم بتغيّر هذا العام، وتشكيل دور جديد داخل هذه المؤسسة، فقررنا التخلي عن مهامنا كعضوين في العائلة المالكة، والعمل لنصبح مستقلّيْن ماديًّا، مع الاستمرار في تقديم الدعم الكامل للملكة.
غضب ملكة بريطانيا يتصدر الصحف بعد قرار تنحي الأمير هاري وميغان
كما ورد في البيان :" "نحن الآن نسعى لتحقيق توازن في وقتنا الذي نمضيه بين بريطانيا وأمريكا الشمالية، وهذا التوازن الجغرافي سيمكّننا من تربية طفلنا على تقدير التقاليد الملكية التي ينتمي لها، كما يؤمّن لنا المساحة اللازمة للتركيز على الفصل المقبل من حياتنا، الذي سيتضمن إطلاق مشروع خيري جديد".
وفي النهاية أكد دوق ودوقة ساسكس أنهما سيطلعان الجميع على تفاصيل الخطوة المقبلة في الوقت المناسب، بخاصة وأنهما سيستمران بالتعاون مع الملكة، وأمير ويلز، إضافة إلى دوق كامبريدج وجميع الأطراف ذات الصلة في العائلة.
وختم البيان بتقديم الشكر للجميع على الدعم المتواصل لهما.
