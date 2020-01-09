لماذا استخدم هاري وميغان صورة الخطوبة للإعلان عن التنازل الملكي؟

متابعة الخليج 365 - دبي - بواسطة اسيل الاحمدي - بعد خروج دوقي ساسكس، الأمير هاري وزوجته ميغان ماركل، للإعلان عن تنازلهما عن مهامهما الملكية، بدأ يتساءل كثيرون عن السر وراء اختيار الزوجين تلك الصورة التي نشراها تزامنا مع الإعلان عن هذا الخبر، وما إن كانت مقصودة أم مجرد صدفة!
وبدأت الحكاية مع إصدار الزوجين بيانا يؤكدان فيه أنهما قررا بعد فترة من الدراسة والتفكير أن يتنحيا عن مهامهما كـ "أعضاء بارزين" في العائلة الملكية ليمارسا بعدها حياتهما بصورة طبيعية ويبدآ البحث عن عمل لتحقيق الاستقلال المالي في الأخير.
لكن ربما ما أجمع عليه كثيرون هو أن اختيارهما لتلك الصورة كان مقصودا وحمل بين طياته معنى خاصا، فتلك الصورة تم التقاطها قبل تعميد ماركل في الكنيسة الأنجليكانية، وكذلك قبل أن تلتقي غالبية أفراد العائلة الملكية، وهو الأمر الذي جعل المتابعين يؤكدون أن لاختيارهما تلك الصورة تحديدا معنى أرادا أن يوصلاه للجميع.
وقال المتابعون إن الزوجين قررا الاستعانة بتلك الصورة على وجه الخصوص لكونها تمثل حياة ماركل ما قبل الملكية، لتكون تأكيدا على فكرة انفصالها عن العائلة الملكية.
View this post on Instagram
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PAView this post on Instagram
هذا وطالت الشائعات الزوجين على مدار الأسابيع الماضية حول حقيقة اعتزامهما التخلي عن مهامهما الملكية، ليحسم الزوجان أمرهما في الأخير؛ إذ أصدرا يوم أمس بيانا عبر إنستغرام قالا فيه "بعد عدة أشهر من التفكير والنقاشات الداخلية، قررنا القيام بهذا التحول هذا العام من خلال الشروع بدور تدريجي جديد داخل هذه المؤسسة".
وتابعا ببيانهما "وقد قررنا أن نتنحى عن أدوارنا كـ "أعضاء بارزين" في العائلة الملكية وأن نبدأ العمل كي نحقق الاستقلالية المالية مع مواصلة تقديم كامل الدعم لجلالة الملكة".
وواصل الدوقان بقولهما "ونحن إذ نخطط الآن لموازنة أوقاتنا بين المملكة المتحدة وأمريكا الشمالية، وأن نواصل احترام واجباتنا تجاه الملكة، الكومنولث وكل من في رعايتنا. وسيمكننا هذا التوازن الجغرافي من تنشئة ابننا على تقدير التقاليد الملكية التي وُلِدَ بينها، مع منح عائلتنا مساحة للتركيز على المرحلة التالية، بما في ذلك العمل من أجل إطلاق كياننا الخيري الجديد". وهو البيان الذي استنبط منه كثيرون في الأخير أن تلك الخطوة تم الترتيب لها بشكل محكم منذ فترة من الوقت وأن اختيارهما تلك الصورة تحديدا لم يكن من قبيل الصدفة وإنما كان أمرا مقصودا.
