شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن بعد يومين من طرحه..كليب Yummy لجاستين بيبر يقترب من الـ 21 مليون مشاهدة والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - أطلق النجم العالمي جاستين بيبر كليبه الجديد " Yummy " و الذى استطاع أن يحقق نجاحا كبيراعلي موقع الفيديوهات الشهير يوتيوب، حيث تخطت نسبه مشاهدته الـ 20.5 مليون مشاهدة خلال يومين فقط، والكليب إخراج بارديا زينالى، وهو من إنتاج رويسين أودري مولونى، وكانت رقصات الكليب من إبداع مصمم الرقصات نيك دى مورا، ويبدوأن جاستين قررأن يظهر بلوك جديد يلفت الأنظار بنسبة أكبر نحوه فغير لون شعره للون الوردى.

من جهه أخرى أعلن مؤخرا موقع " TMZ " الشهيرعن مفاجأة جعلت محبي جاستين بيبر يشعرون بحالة من الحماس الشديد لسماع البوم بيبر الجديد ، والمفاجأة هي مشاركة عدد من أهم و أشهر النجوم علي الساحة في الألبوم الجديد الذي من المقرر أن يطلقه جاستين بيبر في شهر مارس المقبل، وأول النجوم المشاركين في البوم جاستين بيبر الجديد هو النجم العالمي بوست مالون الذي قدم عدد من الاعمال الغنائية الناجحة خلال 2019 اضافة لتعاونه مع عدد من أشهر النجوم ومنهم أوزي أوسبورن ، كما يتعاون جاستين بيبر في الألبوم الجديد مع النجم العالمي ترافيس سكوت والنجمة كاهلاني .

كلمات الاغنية :

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

In the mornin' or the late

Say the word, on my way

[Verse 1]

Bona fide stallion

Ain't in no stable, no, you stay on the run

Ain't on the side, you're number one

Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done (You get it done)

[Pre-Chorus]

Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it

Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe

Light a match, get litty, babe

That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah

Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

In the mornin' or the late

Say the word, on my way

[Verse 2]

Standin' up, keep me on the rise

Lost control of myself, I'm compromised

You're incriminating, no disguise (No disguise)

And you ain't never runnin' low on supplies

[Pre-Chorus]

Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it

Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe

Light a match, get litty, babe

That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah

Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah

[Chorus]

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy (You stay flexin' on me)

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum (Yeah, yeah)

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)

In the mornin' or the late

Say the word, on my way

[Bridge]

Hop in the Lambo', I'm on my way

Drew House slippers on with a smile on my face

I'm elated that you are my lady

You got the yum, yum, yum, yum

You got the yum, yum-yum, woah

Woah-ooh

[Chorus]

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)

In the mornin' or the late

Say the word, on my way



















