شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن بعد يومين من طرحه..كليب Yummy لجاستين بيبر يقترب من الـ 21 مليون مشاهدة والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - أطلق النجم العالمي جاستين بيبر كليبه الجديد " Yummy " و الذى استطاع أن يحقق نجاحا كبيراعلي موقع الفيديوهات الشهير يوتيوب، حيث تخطت نسبه مشاهدته الـ 20.5 مليون مشاهدة خلال يومين فقط، والكليب إخراج بارديا زينالى، وهو من إنتاج رويسين أودري مولونى، وكانت رقصات الكليب من إبداع مصمم الرقصات نيك دى مورا، ويبدوأن جاستين قررأن يظهر بلوك جديد يلفت الأنظار بنسبة أكبر نحوه فغير لون شعره للون الوردى.
من جهه أخرى أعلن مؤخرا موقع " TMZ " الشهيرعن مفاجأة جعلت محبي جاستين بيبر يشعرون بحالة من الحماس الشديد لسماع البوم بيبر الجديد ، والمفاجأة هي مشاركة عدد من أهم و أشهر النجوم علي الساحة في الألبوم الجديد الذي من المقرر أن يطلقه جاستين بيبر في شهر مارس المقبل، وأول النجوم المشاركين في البوم جاستين بيبر الجديد هو النجم العالمي بوست مالون الذي قدم عدد من الاعمال الغنائية الناجحة خلال 2019 اضافة لتعاونه مع عدد من أشهر النجوم ومنهم أوزي أوسبورن ، كما يتعاون جاستين بيبر في الألبوم الجديد مع النجم العالمي ترافيس سكوت والنجمة كاهلاني .
كلمات الاغنية :
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
In the mornin' or the late
Say the word, on my way
[Verse 1]
Bona fide stallion
Ain't in no stable, no, you stay on the run
Ain't on the side, you're number one
Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done (You get it done)
[Pre-Chorus]
Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it
Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe
Light a match, get litty, babe
That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah
Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
In the mornin' or the late
Say the word, on my way
[Verse 2]
Standin' up, keep me on the rise
Lost control of myself, I'm compromised
You're incriminating, no disguise (No disguise)
And you ain't never runnin' low on supplies
[Pre-Chorus]
Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it
Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe
Light a match, get litty, babe
That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah
Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah
[Chorus]
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy (You stay flexin' on me)
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum (Yeah, yeah)
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)
In the mornin' or the late
Say the word, on my way
[Bridge]
Hop in the Lambo', I'm on my way
Drew House slippers on with a smile on my face
I'm elated that you are my lady
You got the yum, yum, yum, yum
You got the yum, yum-yum, woah
Woah-ooh
[Chorus]
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)
In the mornin' or the late
Say the word, on my way
