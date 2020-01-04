شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن كلمات وفيديو..جاستين بيبر يطلق أغنيته السينجل Yummy ويطرح الكليب اليوم والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - اطلق النجم العالمي جاستين بيبرأغنيته السينجل الجديدة التي تحمل اسم " Yummy " وذلك علي قناته الخاصة بموقع الفيديو الشهير" يوتيوب"، وقد أشارجاستين بيبر البالغ من العمر ( 25 عاما ) أنه من المقرر أن يطلق اليوم السبت الكليب الخاص بالأغنية .
واستطاعت أغنية " Yummy " أن تحقق أكثرمن 7.6 مليون مشاهدة علي " يوتيوب" حتي الآن .
من جهه أخري أعلن جاستين بيبرأنه سيقوم بعمل جولة غنائية ضخمة في أمريكا الشمالية وذلك في مايو ويونيو ويوليو وأغسطس وسبتمبر من العام الجاري2020.
كلمات الاغنية :
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
In the mornin' or the late
Say the word, on my way
[Verse 1]
Bona fide stallion
Ain't in no stable, no, you stay on the run
Ain't on the side, you're number one
Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done (You get it done)
[Pre-Chorus]
Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it
Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe
Light a match, get litty, babe
That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah
Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
In the mornin' or the late
Say the word, on my way
[Verse 2]
Standin' up, keep me on the rise
Lost control of myself, I'm compromised
You're incriminating, no disguise (No disguise)
And you ain't never runnin' low on supplies
[Pre-Chorus]
Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it
Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe
Light a match, get litty, babe
That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah
Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah
[Chorus]
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy (You stay flexin' on me)
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum (Yeah, yeah)
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)
In the mornin' or the late
Say the word, on my way
[Bridge]
Hop in the Lambo', I'm on my way
Drew House slippers on with a smile on my face
I'm elated that you are my lady
You got the yum, yum, yum, yum
You got the yum, yum-yum, woah
Woah-ooh
[Chorus]
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)
In the mornin' or the late
Say the word, on my way
