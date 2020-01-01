مينا مسعود يعترف: “لم أفهم كيف حصل ذلك”!

متابعة بتجــــــــرد: عبّر الممثل الكندي من أصل مصري مينا مسعود عن فخره الكبير بالإنجازات التي حقّقها في سنة 2019 بعد مرور عشر سنوات على عمله واجتهاده من أجل النجاح.
وفي تعليقه على صورة نشرها عبر صفحاته على مواقع التواصل الإجتماعي قال مينا: “2019 كان عاما لا يصدق.. بذلت خلال السنوات الماضية الكثير من العمل القاسي وأتى ثماره مع نهاية العقد الحالي”.
وأضاف“في 2010 وقفت لأول مرة على مسرح المعهد وكانت الفرص محدودة للغاية، كنت أحتفل بكل فرصة.ومع منتصف العقد الماضي تخرجت من معهد المسرح وعملت كممثل في النهار ونادل في المساء من أجل الحصول على الفيزا إلى لوس أنجلوس لتحقيق أحلامي هناك”.
وتابع: “بعد عامين، تلقّيت خبراً غيّر حياتي بشكل كامل وأتيحت لي الفرصة لأداء أحد أهم الأدوار، لم أفهم حتى الان كيف حصل ذلك.كان أكثر مما أتمنى ولا تزال هناك الكثير من العقبات أمامي ولكن سأعمل بجد وذكاء وحماس أكثر”.
وختم: “لا يمكن التنبؤ بمسار أي فنان ولكن يمكن التحكم بجدية عملك، وكيف تتعامل مع من حولك”.
يُذكر أنّ مينا يُعتبر أحد أهم الشخصيات التي برزت في عام 2019 بعد دوره في الفيلم الكرتوني “علاء الدين” والذي حقق شهرة واسعة له محلياً وعالمياً.
View this post on Instagram
2019 has been an incredible year. A lot of hard work from the past few years has come to fruition as we come to the end of a decade! In 2010 I was in my first year of theatre school, running around trying to book anything and everything I could get my hands on. Opportunities were limited but I celebrated every single one and yearned for more. By the middle of the decade, I had graduated theatre school, working as an actor by day & a waiter at night, trying to save up so I could apply for my Visa with only dreams of moving to Los Angeles. One day, a couple of years later, I got a call that would change my life forever - I was up for one of the most iconic roles I could ever hope to recreate. I still can’t comprehend how I even got the opportunity but like Eminem says - “you only get one shot” (RTS ‘14 shoutout) The stars aligned and I went on one of the coolest, most-rewarding journeys of my life alongside the best people I could ask for. Hollywood Icons. Legends. Titans of Industry. And most importantly - genuinely good human beings. While more than I could ever hope for has changed this past 10 years - a lot of obstacles still remain. But I will work harder, smarter and more passionately this next decade than I did the last. The path for any artist is completely and utterly unpredictable but you have control over how hard you work, how you treat those around you and what you choose to stand up for. Thank you to all my bright, loving, encouraging, crazy and wild supporters for being on this journey with me and here’s to the next ten years of LIFE! Live. Love. Dream. Grow.View this post on Instagram
2019 has been an incredible year. A lot of hard work from the past few years has come to fruition as we come to the end of a decade! In 2010 I was in my first year of theatre school, running around trying to book anything and everything I could get my hands on. Opportunities were limited but I celebrated every single one and yearned for more. By the middle of the decade, I had graduated theatre school, working as an actor by day & a waiter at night, trying to save up so I could apply for my Visa with only dreams of moving to Los Angeles. One day, a couple of years later, I got a call that would change my life forever - I was up for one of the most iconic roles I could ever hope to recreate. I still can’t comprehend how I even got the opportunity but like Eminem says - “you only get one shot” (RTS ‘14 shoutout) The stars aligned and I went on one of the coolest, most-rewarding journeys of my life alongside the best people I could ask for. Hollywood Icons. Legends. Titans of Industry. And most importantly - genuinely good human beings. While more than I could ever hope for has changed this past 10 years - a lot of obstacles still remain. But I will work harder, smarter and more passionately this next decade than I did the last. The path for any artist is completely and utterly unpredictable but you have control over how hard you work, how you treat those around you and what you choose to stand up for. Thank you to all my bright, loving, encouraging, crazy and wild supporters for being on this journey with me and here’s to the next ten years of LIFE! Live. Love. Dream. Grow.
AdvertisementsView this post on Instagram
2019 has been an incredible year. A lot of hard work from the past few years has come to fruition as we come to the end of a decade! In 2010 I was in my first year of theatre school, running around trying to book anything and everything I could get my hands on. Opportunities were limited but I celebrated every single one and yearned for more. By the middle of the decade, I had graduated theatre school, working as an actor by day & a waiter at night, trying to save up so I could apply for my Visa with only dreams of moving to Los Angeles. One day, a couple of years later, I got a call that would change my life forever - I was up for one of the most iconic roles I could ever hope to recreate. I still can’t comprehend how I even got the opportunity but like Eminem says - “you only get one shot” (RTS ‘14 shoutout) The stars aligned and I went on one of the coolest, most-rewarding journeys of my life alongside the best people I could ask for. Hollywood Icons. Legends. Titans of Industry. And most importantly - genuinely good human beings. While more than I could ever hope for has changed this past 10 years - a lot of obstacles still remain. But I will work harder, smarter and more passionately this next decade than I did the last. The path for any artist is completely and utterly unpredictable but you have control over how hard you work, how you treat those around you and what you choose to stand up for. Thank you to all my bright, loving, encouraging, crazy and wild supporters for being on this journey with me and here’s to the next ten years of LIFE! Live. Love. Dream. Grow.View this post on Instagram
2019 has been an incredible year. A lot of hard work from the past few years has come to fruition as we come to the end of a decade! In 2010 I was in my first year of theatre school, running around trying to book anything and everything I could get my hands on. Opportunities were limited but I celebrated every single one and yearned for more. By the middle of the decade, I had graduated theatre school, working as an actor by day & a waiter at night, trying to save up so I could apply for my Visa with only dreams of moving to Los Angeles. One day, a couple of years later, I got a call that would change my life forever - I was up for one of the most iconic roles I could ever hope to recreate. I still can’t comprehend how I even got the opportunity but like Eminem says - “you only get one shot” (RTS ‘14 shoutout) The stars aligned and I went on one of the coolest, most-rewarding journeys of my life alongside the best people I could ask for. Hollywood Icons. Legends. Titans of Industry. And most importantly - genuinely good human beings. While more than I could ever hope for has changed this past 10 years - a lot of obstacles still remain. But I will work harder, smarter and more passionately this next decade than I did the last. The path for any artist is completely and utterly unpredictable but you have control over how hard you work, how you treat those around you and what you choose to stand up for. Thank you to all my bright, loving, encouraging, crazy and wild supporters for being on this journey with me and here’s to the next ten years of LIFE! Live. Love. Dream. Grow.
A post shared by Mena Massoud (@menamassoud) on Dec 31, 2019 at 9:16am PST
كانت هذه تفاصيل خبر مينا مسعود يعترف: “لم أفهم كيف حصل ذلك”! لهذا اليوم نرجوا بأن نكون قد وفقنا بإعطائك التفاصيل والمعلومات الكامله ولمتابعة جميع أخبارنا يمكنك الإشتراك في نظام التنبيهات او في احد أنظمتنا المختلفة لتزويدك بكل ما هو جديد.
كما تَجْدَرُ الأشاراة بأن الخبر الأصلي قد تم نشرة ومتواجد على بتجرد وقد قام فريق التحرير في الخليج 365 بالتاكد منه وربما تم التعديل علية وربما قد يكون تم نقله بالكامل اوالاقتباس منه ويمكنك قراءة ومتابعة مستجدادت هذا الخبر من مصدره الاساسي.