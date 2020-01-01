مينا مسعود يعترف: “لم أفهم كيف حصل ذلك”!

View this post on Instagram

2019 has been an incredible year. A lot of hard work from the past few years has come to fruition as we come to the end of a decade! In 2010 I was in my first year of theatre school, running around trying to book anything and everything I could get my hands on. Opportunities were limited but I celebrated every single one and yearned for more. By the middle of the decade, I had graduated theatre school, working as an actor by day & a waiter at night, trying to save up so I could apply for my Visa with only dreams of moving to Los Angeles. One day, a couple of years later, I got a call that would change my life forever - I was up for one of the most iconic roles I could ever hope to recreate. I still can’t comprehend how I even got the opportunity but like Eminem says - “you only get one shot” (RTS ‘14 shoutout) The stars aligned and I went on one of the coolest, most-rewarding journeys of my life alongside the best people I could ask for. Hollywood Icons. Legends. Titans of Industry. And most importantly - genuinely good human beings. While more than I could ever hope for has changed this past 10 years - a lot of obstacles still remain. But I will work harder, smarter and more passionately this next decade than I did the last. The path for any artist is completely and utterly unpredictable but you have control over how hard you work, how you treat those around you and what you choose to stand up for. Thank you to all my bright, loving, encouraging, crazy and wild supporters for being on this journey with me and here’s to the next ten years of LIFE! Live. Love. Dream. Grow.