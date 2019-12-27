شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن Don't Start Now لـ دوا ايبا يقترب من 80 مليون مشاهدة فى أقل من شهرين والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - طرحت المغنية العالمية دوا ليبا، أغنية Don't Start Now، على طريقة الفيديو كليب، الشهر الماضى، وذلك من خلال حسابها الرسمي على موقع الفيديوهات "يوتيوب"، وحقق الفيديو الذى طرح يوم 1 نوفمبر الماضى، وحقق الفيديو مشاهدات تقترب من الـ 80 مليون مشاهدة، ومن المقرر أن تطرح ليبا ألبومها الغنائى الجديد في 2020، وأعلنت عن خطتها الترويجية للألبوم، حيث ستقوم دوا ليبا بعمل جولة غنائية ضخمة في المملكة المتحدة وأيرلندا.
وهذه كلمات الأغنية :
If you don't wanna see me
Did a full one eighty
Crazy, thinking about the way I was
Did the heartbreak change me?
Maybe, but look at where I ended up
I'm all good already
So moved on it's scary
I'm not where you left me at all
So if you don't wanna see me dancing with somebody
If you wanna believe that anything could stop me
Don't show up
Don't come out
Don't start caring about me now
Walk away
You know how
Don't start caring about me now
Aren't you the guy who tried to
Hurt me with the word goodbye
Though it took some time to, survive you
I'm better on the other-side
I'm all good already
So moved on it's scary
I'm not where you left me at all
So if you don't wanna see me dancing with somebody
If you wanna believe that anything could stop me
Don't show up
Don't come out
Don't start caring about me now
Walk away
You know how
Don't start caring about me now
Don't come out
Don't show now
Don't start now
Don't come out
I'm not where you left me at all
So if you don't wanna see me dancing with somebody
If you wanna believe that anything could stop me
Don't show up (Don't show up)
Don't come out (Don't come out)
Don't start caring about me now (About me now)
Walk away (Walk away)
You know how (You know how)
Don't start caring about me now
