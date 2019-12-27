شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن Don't Start Now لـ دوا ايبا يقترب من 80 مليون مشاهدة فى أقل من شهرين والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - طرحت المغنية العالمية دوا ليبا، أغنية Don't Start Now، على طريقة الفيديو كليب، الشهر الماضى، وذلك من خلال حسابها الرسمي على موقع الفيديوهات "يوتيوب"، وحقق الفيديو الذى طرح يوم 1 نوفمبر الماضى، وحقق الفيديو مشاهدات تقترب من الـ 80 مليون مشاهدة، ومن المقرر أن تطرح ليبا ألبومها الغنائى الجديد في 2020، وأعلنت عن خطتها الترويجية للألبوم، حيث ستقوم دوا ليبا بعمل جولة غنائية ضخمة في المملكة المتحدة وأيرلندا.

وهذه كلمات الأغنية :

If you don't wanna see me

Did a full one eighty

Crazy, thinking about the way I was

Did the heartbreak change me?

Maybe, but look at where I ended up

I'm all good already

So moved on it's scary

I'm not where you left me at all

So if you don't wanna see me dancing with somebody

If you wanna believe that anything could stop me

Don't show up

Don't come out

Don't start caring about me now

Walk away

You know how

Don't start caring about me now

Aren't you the guy who tried to

Hurt me with the word goodbye

Though it took some time to, survive you

I'm better on the other-side

I'm all good already

So moved on it's scary

I'm not where you left me at all

So if you don't wanna see me dancing with somebody

If you wanna believe that anything could stop me

Don't show up

Don't come out

Don't start caring about me now

Walk away

You know how

Don't start caring about me now

Don't come out

Don't show now

Don't start now

Don't come out

I'm not where you left me at all

So if you don't wanna see me dancing with somebody

If you wanna believe that anything could stop me

Don't show up (Don't show up)

Don't come out (Don't come out)

Don't start caring about me now (About me now)

Walk away (Walk away)

You know how (You know how)

Don't start caring about me now