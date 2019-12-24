شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن قائمة من العروض الدرامية والسينمائية فى انتظارك بشهر يناير 2020.. تعرف عليها والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - يقترب العام الحالى من الختام، مع تحقيق أرقام قياسية فى مجالات الفن والسينما، فبعد أن نجح فيلم Avengers: Endgame فى التربع على عرش الأكثر تحقيقًا للإيرادات بـ 2.798 مليار دولار، وتحقيق شركة سونى لإيرادات تخطت 10 مليار، بالإضافة إلى ختام السلسلة الأشهر فى عالم الدراما Game of thrones، يسعى القائمين على السينما العالمية والدراما بداية العام المقبل بالكثير من المفاجأت.
وكشفت شبكة قنوات نتفليكس عن القائمة الكاملة لعروضها المنتظرة فى شهر يناير المقبل والتى تضم أعمال درامية وسينمائية عرضت قبل ذلك وأعمال جديدة لم تعرض، بالإضافة إلى مواسم جديدة لبعض من المسلسلات التلفزيونية.
وجاءت القائمة كالآتي : 1 يناير :
Ghost Stories
Messiah
Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor
Spinning Out
The Circle
21
A Cinderella Story
American Beauty
Catch Me If You Can
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chasing Amy
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
City of God
Dinner for Schmucks
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Free Willy
Ghost Rider
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hitch
Inception
Instructions Not Included
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Kingpin
Kiss the Girls
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
Pan’s Labyrinth
Patriot Games
Saint Seiya: Season 4-5
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Shrek Forever After
Strictly Ballroom
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Ring
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Tremors
True Grit
Up in the Air
What Lies Beneath
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Wyatt Earp
Yes Man2 يناير:
Sex, Explained: Limited Series
Thieves of the Wood
3 يناير:
Anne With an E
All the Freckles in the World
8 يناير:
Go! Go! Cory Carson
9 يناير:
Cheer
10 يناير:
AJ and the Queen
Giri/Haji
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4
The Inbestigators: Season 2
Medical Police
Scissor Seven
Until Dawn
Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2
The Evil Dead
12 يناير:
Betty White: First Lady of Television
13 يناير:
The Healing Powers of Dude
14 يناير:
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
The Master
15 يناير:
Quien a hierro mata
Grace and Frankie: Season 6
Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez
Big Fat Liar
16 يناير:
NiNoKuni
Steve Jobs
17 يناير:
Ares
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4
Sex Education: Season 2
Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace
Vivir dos veces
Wer kann, der kann!
Tiny House Nation: Volume 2
18 يناير:
The Bling Ring
20 يناير:
Family Reunion: Part 2
21 يناير:
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty
Word Party: Season 4
22 يناير:
Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak
Playing with Fire: Season 1
23 يناير:
The Ghost Bride
October Faction
Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1/Part 2
The Queen
24 يناير:
A Sun
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3
The Ranch: The Final Season
Rise of Empires: Ottoman
26 يناير:
Vir Das: For India
27 يناير:
Country Strong
We Are Your Friends
28 يناير:
Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo
29 يناير:
Frères Ennemis
Next In Fashion
Night on Earth
Omniscient
30 يناير:
Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey
The Stranger
Nighthawks
Raising Cain
31 يناير:
37 Seconds
BoJack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B)
Diablero: Season 2
I Am a Killer: Season 2
Luna Nera
Ragnarok
American Assassin
