قائمة من العروض الدرامية والسينمائية فى انتظارك بشهر يناير 2020.. تعرف عليها

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - يقترب العام الحالى من الختام، مع تحقيق أرقام قياسية فى مجالات الفن والسينما، فبعد أن نجح فيلم Avengers: Endgame فى التربع على عرش الأكثر تحقيقًا للإيرادات بـ 2.798 مليار دولار، وتحقيق شركة سونى لإيرادات تخطت 10 مليار، بالإضافة إلى ختام السلسلة الأشهر فى عالم الدراما Game of thrones، يسعى القائمين على السينما العالمية والدراما بداية العام المقبل بالكثير من المفاجأت.

وكشفت شبكة قنوات نتفليكس عن القائمة الكاملة لعروضها المنتظرة فى شهر يناير المقبل والتى تضم أعمال درامية وسينمائية عرضت قبل ذلك وأعمال جديدة لم تعرض، بالإضافة إلى مواسم جديدة لبعض من المسلسلات التلفزيونية.

وجاءت القائمة كالآتي : 1 يناير :

Ghost Stories

Messiah

Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor

Spinning Out

The Circle

21

A Cinderella Story

American Beauty

Catch Me If You Can

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chasing Amy

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

City of God

Dinner for Schmucks

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Free Willy

Ghost Rider

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hitch

Inception

Instructions Not Included

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Kingpin

Kiss the Girls

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

Pan’s Labyrinth

Patriot Games

Saint Seiya: Season 4-5

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Shrek Forever After

Strictly Ballroom

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Ring

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Tremors

True Grit

Up in the Air

What Lies Beneath

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wyatt Earp

Yes Man

2 يناير:

Sex, Explained: Limited Series

Thieves of the Wood

3 يناير:

Anne With an E

All the Freckles in the World

8 يناير:

Go! Go! Cory Carson

9 يناير:

Cheer

10 يناير:

AJ and the Queen

Giri/Haji

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4

The Inbestigators: Season 2

Medical Police

Scissor Seven

Until Dawn

Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2

The Evil Dead

12 يناير:

Betty White: First Lady of Television

13 يناير:

The Healing Powers of Dude

14 يناير:

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

The Master

15 يناير:

Quien a hierro mata

Grace and Frankie: Season 6

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez

Big Fat Liar

16 يناير:

NiNoKuni

Steve Jobs

17 يناير:

Ares

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4

Sex Education: Season 2

Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace

Vivir dos veces

Wer kann, der kann!

Tiny House Nation: Volume 2

18 يناير:

The Bling Ring

20 يناير:

Family Reunion: Part 2

21 يناير:

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty

Word Party: Season 4

22 يناير:

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak

Playing with Fire: Season 1

23 يناير:

The Ghost Bride

October Faction

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1/Part 2

The Queen

24 يناير:

A Sun

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3

The Ranch: The Final Season

Rise of Empires: Ottoman

26 يناير:

Vir Das: For India

27 يناير:

Country Strong

We Are Your Friends

28 يناير:

Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo

29 يناير:

Frères Ennemis

Next In Fashion

Night on Earth

Omniscient

30 يناير:

Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey

The Stranger

Nighthawks

Raising Cain

31 يناير:

37 Seconds

BoJack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B)

Diablero: Season 2

I Am a Killer: Season 2

Luna Nera

Ragnarok

American Assassin