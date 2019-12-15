شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن كلمات وفيديو.. دوا ليبا تطلق أغنية Future Nostalgia.. وتستعد لإطلاق ألبومها والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - أطلقت النجمة العالمية دوا ليبا أغنيتها السينجل الجديدة التي حملت اسم " Future Nostalgia " وذلك على قناتها الخاصة على موقع الفيديو الشهير "يوتيوب" .

وأغنية " Future Nostalgia " هي واحدة من أغنيات الالبوم الغنائي الثاني لدوا ليبا و الذي من المقرر ان يتم إطلاقه خلال عام 2020 ، و لخطة ترويج ناجحة للألبوم ستقوم دوا ليبا بعمل جولة غنائية ضخمة في المملكة المتحدة وأيرلندا.

كلمات الأغنية :

You want a timeless song, I wanna change the game

Like modern architecture, John Lautner coming your way

I know you like this beat 'cause Jeff's been doin' the damn thing

You wanna turn it up loud, Future Nostalgia is the name (Future nostalgia)

[Chorus]

I know you're dying trying to figure me out

My name's on the tip of your tongue, keep running your mouth

You want the recipe, but can't handle my sound

My sound, my sound (Future, future nostalgia)

[Post-Chorus]

No matter what you do, I'm gonna get it without ya (Hey, hey)

(Future nostalgia)

I know you ain't used to a female alpha (No way, no way)

(Future nostalgia)

No matter what you do, I'm gonna get it without ya (Hey, hey)

(Future nostalgia)

I know you ain't used to a female alpha (No way, no way)

(Future nostalgia)

[Verse 2]

Can't be a rolling stone if you live in a glass house (Future nostalgia)

You keep on talking that talk, one day, you're gonna blast out

You can't be bitter if I'm out here showing my face (Future nostalgia)

You want one now looks like, let me give you a taste

[Chorus]

I know you're dying trying to figure me out

My name's on the tip of your tongue, keep running your mouth

You want the recipe, but can't handle my sound

My sound, my sound (Future, future nostalgia)

[Post-Chorus]

No matter what you do, I'm gonna get it without ya (Hey, hey)

(Future nostalgia)

I know you ain't used to a female alpha (No way, no way)

(Future nostalgia)

No matter what you do, I'm gonna get it without ya (Hey, hey)

(Future nostalgia)

I know you ain't used to a female alpha (No way, no way)

(Future nostalgia)

You can't get with this if you ain't built for this

You can't get with this if you ain't built for this

I can't build you up if you ain't tough enough

I can't teach a man how to wear his pants (Haha)