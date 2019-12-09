شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن نسخة جديدة من أغنية I Don't Care لـ إيد شيران والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - قام المغنى العالمى إيد شيران بـ طرح نسخة جديدة لأغنيته "I Don't Care"، الذى طرحها شهر مايو الماضى، وحقق أرقام مشاهدات عالية، وذلك من خلال صفحته الخاصة على موقع الفيديوهات "يوتيوب".

وجاءت النسخة الجديدة من أغنية " I Don't Care"، من خلال أحدى حلقات برنامج " Live At Abbey Road"، الذى يعرض على القناة الرابعة بـ لندن.

وكان قد طرح النجم العالمي إيد شيران كليب جديد حمل اسم " I Don't Care "، دويتو مع مغني البوب الشهير جاستين بيبر، و قد وصلت نسبة مشاهدة الكليب في يوم واحد فقط لأكثر من 12 مليون مشاهدة، وذلك علي موقع الفيديو الشهير " يوتيوب"، وكان قد صنف موقع " رولينج ستون " الكليب أنه من أغرب الكليبات التي قدمها الثنائى طوال مسيرتهم الفنية .

وكلمات الأغنية هي :

I'm at a party I don't wanna be at

And I don't ever wear a suit and tie

Wonderin' if I could sneak out the back

Nobody's even lookin' me in my eyes

Then you take my hand

Finish my drink, say, "Shall we dance?" Hell, yeah

You know I love you, did I ever tell you?

You make it better like that

Don't think I fit in at this party

Everyone's got so much to say, yeah

I always feel like I'm nobody, mm

Who wants to fit in anyway?

'Cause I don't care when I'm with my baby, yeah

All the bad things disappear

And you're making me feel like maybe I am somebody

I can deal with the bad nights

When I'm with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

'Cause I don't care, as long as you just hold me near

You can take me anywhere

And you're making me feel like I'm loved by somebody

I can deal with the bad nights

When I'm with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

We at a party we don't wanna be at

Tryna talk, but we can't hear ourselves

Read your lips, I'd rather kiss 'em right back

With all these people all around

I'm crippled with anxiety

But I'm told it's where I'm supposed to be

You know what? It's kinda crazy 'cause I really don't mind

And you make it better like that

Don't think we fit in at this party

Everyone's got so much to say, oh yeah, yeah

When we walked in, I said I'm sorry, mm

But now I think that we should stay

'Cause I don't care when I'm with my baby, yeah

All the bad things disappear

Yeah, you're making me feel like maybe I am somebody

I can deal with the bad nights when I'm with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (oh yeah, yeah, yeah)

'Cause I don't care as long as you just hold me near

You can take me anywhere

And you're making me feel like I'm loved by somebody

I can deal with the bad nights when I'm with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (no)

I don't like nobody but you

It's like you're the only one here

I don't like nobody but you

Baby, I don't care

I don't like nobody but you

I hate everyone here

I don't like nobody but you

Baby, yeah

'Cause I don't care (don't care) when I'm with my baby, yeah (oh yeah)

All the bad things disappear (disappear)

And you're making me feel like maybe I am somebody (maybe I'm somebody)

I can deal with the bad nights (with the bad nights)

When I'm with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (oh yeah, yeah, yeah)

'Cause I don't care as long as you just hold me near (me near)

You can take me anywhere (anywhere, anywhere)

And you're making me feel like I'm loved by somebody (I'm loved by somebody)

I can deal with the bad nights (yeah, yeah, yeah)

When I'm with my baby, yeah (oh)

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh