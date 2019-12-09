شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن نسخة جديدة من أغنية I Don't Care لـ إيد شيران والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - قام المغنى العالمى إيد شيران بـ طرح نسخة جديدة لأغنيته "I Don't Care"، الذى طرحها شهر مايو الماضى، وحقق أرقام مشاهدات عالية، وذلك من خلال صفحته الخاصة على موقع الفيديوهات "يوتيوب".
وجاءت النسخة الجديدة من أغنية " I Don't Care"، من خلال أحدى حلقات برنامج " Live At Abbey Road"، الذى يعرض على القناة الرابعة بـ لندن.
وكان قد طرح النجم العالمي إيد شيران كليب جديد حمل اسم " I Don't Care "، دويتو مع مغني البوب الشهير جاستين بيبر، و قد وصلت نسبة مشاهدة الكليب في يوم واحد فقط لأكثر من 12 مليون مشاهدة، وذلك علي موقع الفيديو الشهير " يوتيوب"، وكان قد صنف موقع " رولينج ستون " الكليب أنه من أغرب الكليبات التي قدمها الثنائى طوال مسيرتهم الفنية .
وكلمات الأغنية هي :
I'm at a party I don't wanna be at
And I don't ever wear a suit and tie
Wonderin' if I could sneak out the back
Nobody's even lookin' me in my eyes
Then you take my hand
Finish my drink, say, "Shall we dance?" Hell, yeah
You know I love you, did I ever tell you?
You make it better like that
Don't think I fit in at this party
Everyone's got so much to say, yeah
I always feel like I'm nobody, mm
Who wants to fit in anyway?
'Cause I don't care when I'm with my baby, yeah
All the bad things disappear
And you're making me feel like maybe I am somebody
I can deal with the bad nights
When I'm with my baby, yeah
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
'Cause I don't care, as long as you just hold me near
You can take me anywhere
And you're making me feel like I'm loved by somebody
I can deal with the bad nights
When I'm with my baby, yeah
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
We at a party we don't wanna be at
Tryna talk, but we can't hear ourselves
Read your lips, I'd rather kiss 'em right back
With all these people all around
I'm crippled with anxiety
But I'm told it's where I'm supposed to be
You know what? It's kinda crazy 'cause I really don't mind
And you make it better like that
Don't think we fit in at this party
Everyone's got so much to say, oh yeah, yeah
When we walked in, I said I'm sorry, mm
But now I think that we should stay
'Cause I don't care when I'm with my baby, yeah
All the bad things disappear
Yeah, you're making me feel like maybe I am somebody
I can deal with the bad nights when I'm with my baby, yeah
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (oh yeah, yeah, yeah)
'Cause I don't care as long as you just hold me near
You can take me anywhere
And you're making me feel like I'm loved by somebody
I can deal with the bad nights when I'm with my baby, yeah
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (no)
I don't like nobody but you
It's like you're the only one here
I don't like nobody but you
Baby, I don't care
I don't like nobody but you
I hate everyone here
I don't like nobody but you
Baby, yeah
'Cause I don't care (don't care) when I'm with my baby, yeah (oh yeah)
All the bad things disappear (disappear)
And you're making me feel like maybe I am somebody (maybe I'm somebody)
I can deal with the bad nights (with the bad nights)
When I'm with my baby, yeah
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (oh yeah, yeah, yeah)
'Cause I don't care as long as you just hold me near (me near)
You can take me anywhere (anywhere, anywhere)
And you're making me feel like I'm loved by somebody (I'm loved by somebody)
I can deal with the bad nights (yeah, yeah, yeah)
When I'm with my baby, yeah (oh)
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
