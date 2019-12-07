شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن كلمات وفيديو..تايلور سويفت تطلق كليب Christmas Tree Farm احتفالا بالكريسماس والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - أطلقت النجمة العالمية تايلور سويفت كليب احتفالا بأعياد الكريسماس، و الأغنية تحمل اسم " Christmas Tree Farm "، والكليب من إنتاج وإخراج تايورسويفت نفسها التي تمتلك الكثير من المواهب والتي جعلتها في الصدارة بين نجمات جيلها .

ويلقي الكليب الضوء علي لمحات من طفولة سويفت ، واستطاع كليب تايلور سويفت أن يحصد اكثر من 4.8 مليون مشاهدة خلال يوم واحد فقط من إطلاقه علي موقع الفيديو الشهير " يوتيوب " .

كلمات الأغنية :

My winter nights are taken up by static, stress and holiday shopping traffic

But I close my eyes and I’m somewhere else - just like magic...

In my heart is a Christmas tree farm

Where the people would come

To dance under sparkling lights

Bundled up in their mittens and coats

And the cider would flow

And I just wanna be there tonight

Sweet dreams

Of holly and ribbon

Mistakes are forgiven

And everything is icy and blue

And you would be there, too

Under the mistletoe

Watching the fire glow

And telling me, I love you

Just being in your arms

Takes me back to that little farm

Where every wish comes true

In my heart is a Christmas tree farm

There’s a light in the barn

We’d run inside out from the cold

In the town kids are dreaming of sleighs

And they’re warm and they’re safe

They wake to see a blanket of snow

Sweet dreams

Of holly and ribbon

Mistakes are forgiven

And everything is icy and blue

And you would be there, too

Under the mistletoe

Watching the fire glow

And telling me, I love you

Just being in your arms

Takes me back to that little farm

Where every wish comes true

Oh baby, yeah

And when I’m feeling alone

You remind me of home

Baby, baby, Merry Christmas

And when the world isn’t fair

I pretend that we’re there

Baby, baby, Merry Christmas…to you

Under the mistletoe…to you

Watching the fire glow

And telling me, I love you

Baby, baby, Merry Christmas

Baby, baby, Merry Christmas

Baby, baby, Merry Christmas

I love you

Baby, baby, Merry Christmas

Baby, baby, Merry Christmas

Baby, baby, Merry Christmas

May your every wish come true



