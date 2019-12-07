- 1/6
شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن كلمات وفيديو..تايلور سويفت تطلق كليب Christmas Tree Farm احتفالا بالكريسماس والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - أطلقت النجمة العالمية تايلور سويفت كليب احتفالا بأعياد الكريسماس، و الأغنية تحمل اسم " Christmas Tree Farm "، والكليب من إنتاج وإخراج تايورسويفت نفسها التي تمتلك الكثير من المواهب والتي جعلتها في الصدارة بين نجمات جيلها .
ويلقي الكليب الضوء علي لمحات من طفولة سويفت ، واستطاع كليب تايلور سويفت أن يحصد اكثر من 4.8 مليون مشاهدة خلال يوم واحد فقط من إطلاقه علي موقع الفيديو الشهير " يوتيوب " .
كلمات الأغنية :
My winter nights are taken up by static, stress and holiday shopping traffic
But I close my eyes and I’m somewhere else - just like magic...
In my heart is a Christmas tree farm
Where the people would come
To dance under sparkling lights
Bundled up in their mittens and coats
And the cider would flow
And I just wanna be there tonight
Sweet dreams
Of holly and ribbon
Mistakes are forgiven
And everything is icy and blue
And you would be there, too
Under the mistletoe
Watching the fire glow
And telling me, I love you
Just being in your arms
Takes me back to that little farm
Where every wish comes true
In my heart is a Christmas tree farm
There’s a light in the barn
We’d run inside out from the cold
In the town kids are dreaming of sleighs
And they’re warm and they’re safe
They wake to see a blanket of snow
Sweet dreams
Of holly and ribbon
Mistakes are forgiven
And everything is icy and blue
And you would be there, too
Under the mistletoe
Watching the fire glow
And telling me, I love you
Just being in your arms
Takes me back to that little farm
Where every wish comes true
Oh baby, yeah
And when I’m feeling alone
You remind me of home
Baby, baby, Merry Christmas
And when the world isn’t fair
I pretend that we’re there
Baby, baby, Merry Christmas…to you
Under the mistletoe…to you
Watching the fire glow
And telling me, I love you
Baby, baby, Merry Christmas
Baby, baby, Merry Christmas
Baby, baby, Merry Christmas
I love you
Baby, baby, Merry Christmas
Baby, baby, Merry Christmas
Baby, baby, Merry Christmas
May your every wish come true
