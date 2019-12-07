شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن 207 ملايين مشاهدة لـ أغنية Memories بعد طرحها بشهرين والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - طرحت فرقة Maroon 5 أغنية Memories فى شهر أكتوبر الماضى، ووصلت نسبة مشاهدات الأغنية حتى الآن إلى 207 ملايين و675 ألف مشاهدة على يوتيوب.
وقام المغنى الرئيسى فى الفرقة آدم ليفين بـ غناء الأغنية، التى نالت استحسان متابعى الفرقة، من جميع أنحاء العالم.
يذكر أن فرقةMaroon 5 تضم آدم ليفين، جيمس فالنتين، بي جي مورتون، جيسي كارمايكل، ميكي مادن، مات فلين، سام فارار، ريان دوسيك.
وتقول كلمات الأغنية:
Here's to the ones that we got
Cheers to the wish you were here, but you're not
'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
Of everything we've been through
Toast to the ones here today
Toast to the ones that we lost on the way
'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
And the memories bring back, memories bring back you
There's a time that I remember, when I did not know no pain
When I believed in forever, and everything would stay the same
Now my heart feel like December when somebody say your name
'Cause I can't reach out to call you, but I know I will one day, yeah
Everybody hurts sometimes
Everybody hurts someday, ayy-ayy
But everything gon' be alright
Go and raise a glass and say, ayy
Here's to the ones that we got
Cheers to the wish you were here, but you're not
'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
Of everything we've been through
Toast to the ones here today
Toast to the ones that we lost on the way
'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
And the memories bring back, memories bring back you
Doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo
Memories bring back, memories bring back you
There's a time that I remember when I never felt so lost
When I felt all of the hatred was too powerful to stop (Ooh, yeah)
Now my heart feel like an ember and it's lighting up the dark
I'll carry these torches for ya that you know I'll never drop, yeah
Everybody hurts sometimes
Everybody hurts someday, ayy-ayy
But everything gon' be alright
Go and raise a glass and say, ayy
Here's to the ones that we got (Oh-oh)
Cheers to the wish you were here, but you're not
'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
Of everything we've been through (No, no)
Toast to the ones here today (Ayy)
Toast to the ones that we lost on the way
'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories (Ayy)
And the memories bring back, memories bring back you
Doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo
Memories bring back, memories bring back you
Doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo (Ooh, yeah)
Memories bring back, memories bring back you
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, no, no
Memories bring back, memories bring back you
كانت هذه تفاصيل خبر 207 ملايين مشاهدة لـ أغنية Memories بعد طرحها بشهرين لهذا اليوم نرجوا بأن نكون قد وفقنا بإعطائك التفاصيل والمعلومات الكامله ولمتابعة جميع أخبارنا يمكنك الإشتراك في نظام التنبيهات او في احد أنظمتنا المختلفة لتزويدك بكل ما هو جديد.
كما تَجْدَرُ الأشاراة بأن الخبر الأصلي قد تم نشرة ومتواجد على اليوم السابع وقد قام فريق التحرير في الخليج 365 بالتاكد منه وربما تم التعديل علية وربما قد يكون تم نقله بالكامل اوالاقتباس منه ويمكنك قراءة ومتابعة مستجدادت هذا الخبر من مصدره الاساسي.