شاهدي أديل مع ميغان ماركل والأمير هاري.. ما القصة؟

متابعة الخليج 365 - دبي - بواسطة اسيل الاحمدي - انتشرت في الساعات القليلة الماضية صورةٌ جمعت دوقا ساسكس، الأمير هاري وميغان ماركل، بالمُغنّية البريطانية "أديل"، تبادلتها الحِسابات الدّاعمة للدّوقة عبر مِنصّة إنستغرام.
وتبيّن أنّ اللقطة لم تكن حديثة، بل يعود تاريخها إلى شهر ديسمبر من العام الماضي، عندما كان هاري وميغان في زيارةٍ لـ "مطبخ مُجتمع حُب"، وقد تزامن مع زيارتهما تواجد أديل هُناك أيضًا، إذ التقطوا كُلّهم صورةً جماعية، فجلس هاري وميغان في المُقدّمة، بينما كانت أديل تقف في الصّف الخلفي إلى جانب بعض النّساء المُتطوعات في المطبخ.
وأضافَ الحِساب الناشر بأنّه لم يُكشف النّقاب عن هذه الصّورة حتّى تاريخنا الحالي، أي بعدَ عامٍ من التقاطها.
وليس من الغريب أن نُشاهد أديل مع ميغان في مطبخ مُجتمع حُب، فكلاهُما مُهتمّتان بتقديم الدّعم والعون لأفراده. فمشروع المطبخ أُسس العام الماضي من أجل توفير وجبات الطّعام لضحايا حريق بُرج غرينفيل في لندن، والذي حصل في شهر يونيو من عام 2017.
وكانت النّجمة العالمية أديل من أوائل المشاهير الذين قدّموا دعمهم لضحايا الحريق، ليس فقط عن طريق نشر الكلمات الدّاعمة عبر منصّات مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي أو الدّعم المادي، بل عن طريق الزّيارات الميدانية المُتعددة للمُتضررين، والمُشاركة الفعلية في تقديم المُساعدات لهم، وإظهار تعاطفها معهم.
وبعد الحريق بساعات، شوهدت أديل في موقع الحريق وهي ترتدي عباءة سوداء، وظهرت وهي تحتضن النّاجين في الشّارع وتُطمئنهم في مشهدٍ إنسانيّ بحت، نسيت من خلاله مكانتها وشُهرتها العالمية.
وليس ذلك فحسب، ففي الذّكرى السنوية الأولى للحريق، أي في يوم 14 من شهر يونيو لعام 2018، شوهدت أديل وهي تقف بجانب عائلات الضّحايا، وغنّت معهم أغنية "Lean On Me" أي "اتّكئ علي" دعمًا لهم.
أمّا عن دوقة ساسكس، فقد ساهمت في دعم ضحايا الحريق من خلال مشروع مطبخ حُب، إذ عملت على تأسيس مشروعٍ خيريّ داعمٍ للمطبخ، وهو كِتاب الطّهي الذي حمل اسم Together: Our Community Cookbook أي "معًا: كتاب مجتمعنا للطبخ"، وهو أوّل مشروعٍ ملكيٍّ فردي تعمل عليه ميغان مُنذ انضمامها للعائلة الملكية البريطانية.
وفورَ إطلاق الكِتاب، أصبح من الكُتب الأكثر مبيعًا في وقتٍ قياسيٍ في كُل من المملكة المُتّحدة والولايات المُتّحدة، وجميع عوائده ذهبت لدعم المطبخ.
ولم يقف الأمر عند هذا الحد، حيث قامت ميغان ماركل بالعديد من الزّيارات العلنية والسّرية للمطبخ في الفترة الماضية، وآخر مُبادراتها الدّاعمة لنِساء المطبخ كان يوم الأمس، حين نشرت عبر حساب ساسكس الملكي الرّسمي عبر إنستغرام تحديثًا عن أهم إنجازات مطبخ حُب في العام الأخير، وشكرت النّساء على جهودهنّ وإنجازاتهنّ.
Spotlight on: The Hubb Community Kitchen It was just one year ago that The Duchess of Sussex made a special visit to the women of The Hubb Community Kitchen to help prepare meals for those in need. The connection between The Duchess and these women began a year prior, as she supported them in the creation of “Together”, a charity cookbook which celebrates the power of cooking to bring communities together. The cookbook showcases recipes from women whose community was affected by the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in London. Their incredible stories and personal recipes placed “Together” on The New York Times Bestseller List and The Sunday Times Booklist. Today, the women at the Hubb Community Kitchen continue to have a positive impact in their community, across the UK, and around the world. Whether it’s providing a safe space for women and children to come for a hot meal, supporting local schools, serving free lunches to senior citizens, partnering with the Red Cross to provide lunches for refugees, or feeding the homeless - the Hubb helps and heals through their support and sustenance. Thank you, ladies, for the leadership and inspiration that your cooking and love of community brings to all those around you. We remain so very proud of the good work that you continue to do, and cannot wait to see what 2020 brings! Photo © PA / Hubb Kitchen / Jenny ZarinView this post on Instagram
كانت هذه تفاصيل خبر شاهدي أديل مع ميغان ماركل والأمير هاري.. ما القصة؟ لهذا اليوم نرجوا بأن نكون قد وفقنا بإعطائك التفاصيل والمعلومات الكامله ولمتابعة جميع أخبارنا يمكنك الإشتراك في نظام التنبيهات او في احد أنظمتنا المختلفة لتزويدك بكل ما هو جديد.
كما تَجْدَرُ الأشاراة بأن الخبر الأصلي قد تم نشرة ومتواجد على فوشيا وقد قام فريق التحرير في الخليج 365 بالتاكد منه وربما تم التعديل علية وربما قد يكون تم نقله بالكامل اوالاقتباس منه ويمكنك قراءة ومتابعة مستجدادت هذا الخبر من مصدره الاساسي.