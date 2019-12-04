- 1/9
شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن كاتى بيرى تطلق Cozy Little Christmas احتفالا بالكريسماس.. كلمات وفيديو والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - استعدادا لاحتفالات الكريسماس أطلقت النجمة العالمية كاتي بيرى كليب جديدا يحمل اسم " Cozy Little Christmas "، وذلك على قناتها الخاصة على موقع الفيديو الشهير "يوتيوب"، والكليب من إخراج واتس ومن إنتاج جاك وينتر وتارجا سهيون .
استطاع كليب " Cozy Little Christmas " أن يحقق أكثر من 4 ملايين مشاهدة على موقع الفيديو الشهير "يوتيوب" وذلك خلال يومين فقط .
كلمات الأغنية :
Everybody's in a hurry, in a flurry
Shopping 'til they're droppin' in the snow
Kids are cryin', dogs are barkin'
Catching up with folks we barely know
Sure it's madness, but it's magic
As soon as you hang up the mistletoe
'Cause you're the reason for the season
No, we don't need to keep up with the Jones
Our love is something priceless
I don't need diamonds, no sparkly things (no, oh, oh, oh, oh)
'Cause you can't buy this a-feeling (no, oh, oh, oh, oh)
Nothing lights my fire or wraps me up, baby, like you do
Just want a cozy, a cozy little Christmas here with you
So, Mr. Santa (Mr. Santa)
Take the day off (take the day off)
Get a massage (get a massage)
'Cause we've got this one all under control
A little whiskey (a little whiskey)
We're getting frisky (ooh!)
And slow dancing to Nat King Cole
No, we ain't stressin' (we ain't stressin')
Just caressin' (mm-hmm)
Warming up our popsicle toes
Nothing's missin' (nothing's missin')
'Cause you're a blessin' ('cause you're the blessin')
Yet, you're the only one I'm wishing for
Our love is something priceless
I don't need diamonds, no sparkly things (No, oh, oh, oh, oh)
'Cause you can't buy this a-feeling (No, oh, oh, oh, oh)
Nothing lights my fire or wraps me up, baby, like you do
Just want a cozy, a cozy little Christmas here with you
I don't need anything
Take back all the Cartier, and the Tiffany's and the Chanel
Well, can I keep that Chanel? Please?
No, no, no, no
I don't need diamonds, no sparkly things (No, oh, oh, oh, oh)
'Cause you can't buy this a-feeling (No, oh, oh, oh, oh)
Nothing lights my fire or wraps me up, baby, like you do
Just want a cozy, a cozy little Christmas here with you
كاتي بيري (1)
كاتي بيري (2)
كاتي بيري (3)
كاتي بيري (4)
كاتي بيري (5)
كاتي بيري (6)
كاتي بيري (7)
كاتي بيري (8)
