كلمات وفيديو.. ليام باين يطلق كليب All I Want (For Christmas)

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - أطلق النجم العالمي ليام باين كليب جديد احتفالا بالكريسماس ، و الأغنية اسمها " All I Want (For Christmas) " ، حيث فاجأ عشاقه بعمل يحمل جرعة مكثفة من الرومانسية والنعومة ، فركز على تقديم مشهد أنيق وبسيط مستخدما في الكليب اللونين الأسود والأبيض.

وقد أصدر المغني البريطاني البالغ من العمر 25 عاما هذه الأغنية استعدادا للكريسماس و هي إحدى أغنيات ألبومه الجديد " LP1" والذي من المقرر أن يتم إطلاقه بعد غد الجمعة 6 ديسمبر.

كلمات الأغنية :

Tell me, where did we go wrong?

We should be singing Christmas songs

Instead of shouting all night long

Like we do

We keep fighting in the street

When we should be home wrapped in the sheets

Putting presents underneath the tree

For me and you

I know we had our fair share

Of breaking up, and making up

I promise you we'll get there

So don't give up, no

If we can make it through December

Maybe we'll make it through forever

'Cause all I want for Christmas

Is you and me to fix this

If we can make it through December

Every New Year we'll be together

Baby, all I want for Christmas

Is you and me to fix this

It hasn't been the greatest year

But through thick and thin we made it here

Just keep holding onto me

And I'll hold you

But we made it through the hardest part

And I followed you, the brightest star

I just wanna be where you are

Right where you are

I know we had our fair share

Of breaking up, yeah, making up

I promise you we'll get there

So don't give up, no don't

If we can make it through December

Maybe we'll make it through forever

'Cause all I want for Christmas

Is you and me to fix this

If we can make it through December

Every New Year we'll have together

Baby, all I want for Christmas

Is you and me to fix this

Uh, uh, all I want, yeah

Uh, uh, all I want, yeah

Uh, uh, all I want, yeah

Uh, uh, all I want, yeah

If we can make it through December

Every New Year we'll be together

'Cause all I want for Christmas

Is you and me to fix this



ليام باين (1)



ليام باين (2)



ليام باين (3)



ليام باين (4)