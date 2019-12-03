سعر فستان كايت ميدلتون يشعل المواقع.. كم يبلغ؟

متابعة بتجــــــــــرد: ظهرت دوقة كامبريدج مؤخراً مرتدية فستاناً أحمر أثناء احتفالها بمناسبة ترتبط بأعياد نهاية العام.
وبدت أثناء تصوير برنامج خاص بالمناسبة تقدمه ماري بيري على شاشة BBC ومن المرتقب عرضه في 16 ديسمير الجاري (2019) وهي تتألق بتصميم يحمل توقيع Alessandra Rich.
ولفتت الأنظار بأناقتها إلا أن أكثر ما أثار اهتمام المتابعين هو ثمن الفستان حيث ذكر تقرير لموقع النسخة الفرنسية من مجلة Gala أنه يصل إلى 1440 يورو.
ويذكر أن المصممة توقع الكثير من إطلالات سيدة أميركا الأولى ميلانيا ترامب وابنة زوجها إيفانكا.
ويشار إلى أن زوجة الأمير وليام اعتمدت للمناسبة تسريحة شعر بسيطة وأضافت إلى ملامحها لمسات من الماكياج الطبيعي.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined forces with cookery legend Mary Berry to prepare festive food 🎄 to thank all those working and volunteering over the Christmas period. Swipe 👉 for a taster of what to expect from 📺 A Berry Royal Christmas… 1. The Duke, Duchess and Mary, along with some very special guests including @nadiyajhussain host a Christmas Party to thank and acknowledge staff and volunteers from charities and organisations who will be working tirelessly over the Christmas period. 2. At @rhswisley Mary joins The Duchess behind the scenes to learn more about The Duchess’s commitment to the early years in raising the next generation of happy, healthy children. 3. The Duke and Mary visit @passagecharity, the UK’s largest resource centre for homeless and insecurely housed people, which has helped over 130,000 people in crisis through its resource centre, homelessness prevention projects and two innovative accommodation services. 4. At The Brink, the UK’s first dry bar set up by @actiononaddiction to provide a safe space for people who are suffering from addiction, The Duchess and Mary meet the inspiring people whose lives have been changed by the help and support of the charity. #ABerryRoyalChristmas | Monday 16th December | 8:30pm | @BBCOne Photos 📷 by @mattporteous / Kensington PalaceView this post on Instagram
