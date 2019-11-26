شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن "ذا روك" يفاجئ عروسين بحضور زفافهما فى المكسيك والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - فاجأ النجم العالمي داوين جونسون الشهير بـ"ذا روك" وزميله داني ديفيتو، عروسين أثناء احتفالهما بحفل زفافهما في المكسيك، خلال تواجدهما للترويج لفيلمهم الجديد " Jumanji".

وحظي النجم ذا روك بترحيب كبير من العروسين وحضور حفل الزفاف، حيث ظهر الجميع فى حالة انبهار بحضوهما، والذى وثقه النجم عبر حسابه بموقع "أنستجرام".

View this post on Instagram We were sippin’ on a lil’ Teremana tequila ???? enjoyin’ the quiet sunset together in Mexico after a long week of Jumanji work when this idea hit. Crash the wedding. Grab a mic. Sing a special song. Say adios. It was actually quite beautiful and the love and mana in that room surrounding the wedding couple was so strong. Congratulations to the lovey bride, Kristine and handsome groom, Will. And their four children, Ryan, Mason, Edie & Max. Beautiful family. The Abbots aka Brady Bunch. #unforgettable #cabosanlucas #rockdevitoweddingcrash ????❤???? A post shared by therock (@therock) onNov 24, 2019 at 9:34am PST

وجاء حضور الحفل بالصدفة عندما سمعا صوت بالقرب من مكان إقامتهما، وقرر الذهاب ودعوة أنفسهما، كما قاموا بالغناء للعروسين وقدم وصية لهما والتى تعرف بوصية الإكليل للزوجين.

وعلق ذا روك على مقطع الفيديو قائلا :" لقد كنا نستمتع بـ تيكيلا وبغروب الشمس الهادئ في المكسيك بعد أسبوع طويل من العمل في الترويج لـ" Jumanji "عندما خطرت هذه الفكرة علينا".

