كلمات وفيديو.. كيلى رولاند تطلق أغنيتها الجديدة Love You More At Christmastime

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - بدأت بعض النجمات العالميات فى إطلاق أعمال غنائية احتفالا بالكريسماس، وكانت آخر هذه النجمات هى كيلى رولاند .

أطلقت النجمة العالمية كيلي رولاند البالغة من العمر 38 عاما أغنية حملت اسم " Love You More At Christmastime " ، والأغنية هى من فيلم كيلي الجديد والذى يحمل اسم ". Merry Liddle Christmas "

كلمات الأغنية :

Light reflecting in your eyes

Ooh, I love the way they shine

Cocoa by the fireside

Nothing could be better than this night with you

Wrapping paper on the floor

Careless outside the door

So much to be thankful for

Nothing could be better than this night with you

[Pre-Chorus]

Baby, I believe in dreams

And the joy the season brings

You and me

[Chorus]

There's a magic 'round the world at night

My heart [?] more with every smile

Baby, honey, sugar, you know I

Love you even more at Christmas time

I'ma kiss you anyway

There's a mistletoe up everywhere

Baby, honey, sugar, you know I

Love you even more at Christmas time

[Post-Chorus]

Oh I, oh I, oh I

Love you even more at Christmas time

[Verse 2]

Cuddled up like eskimos

Squidged tight just so you know

I keep you warm, I keep cozy 'cause

Nothing could be better than this night with you

Making angels in the snow

Seeing your love just lets me know

Happiness is everywhere we go

Nothing could be better than this night with you

[Pre-Chorus]

Baby, I believe in dreams

And the joy the season brings

You and me

[Chorus]

There's a magic 'round the world at night

My heart [?] more with every smile

Baby, honey, sugar, you know I

Love you even more at Christmas time

I'ma kiss you anyway

There's a mistletoe up everywhere

Baby, honey, sugar, you know I

Love you even more at Christmas time

[Post-Chorus]

Oh I, oh I, oh I

Love you even more at Christmas time

Oh I, oh I, oh I

Love you even more at Christmas time

[Bridge]

Time for family

Time for giving

Time for friends

And reminiscing

Time for hope

And time for wishing

(Wishing a Merry Christmas)

Baby, honey, sugar, you

[Chorus]

There's a magic 'round the world at night (You)

My heart [?] more with every smile

Baby, honey, sugar, you know I (Oh baby, honey, sugar, you know)

Love you even more at Christmas time

I'ma kiss you anyway (I kiss you anyway, baby)

There's a mistletoe up everywhere

Baby, honey, sugar, you know I (Oh baby, honey)

Love you even more at Christmas time

[Post-Chorus]

Oh I, oh I, oh I

Love you even more at Christmas time

Oh I, oh I, oh I

Ooh I love you even more at Christmas time