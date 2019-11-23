- 1/2
شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن كلمات وفيديو.. كيلى رولاند تطلق أغنيتها الجديدة Love You More At Christmastime والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - بدأت بعض النجمات العالميات فى إطلاق أعمال غنائية احتفالا بالكريسماس، وكانت آخر هذه النجمات هى كيلى رولاند .
أطلقت النجمة العالمية كيلي رولاند البالغة من العمر 38 عاما أغنية حملت اسم " Love You More At Christmastime " ، والأغنية هى من فيلم كيلي الجديد والذى يحمل اسم ". Merry Liddle Christmas "
كلمات الأغنية :
Light reflecting in your eyes
Ooh, I love the way they shine
Cocoa by the fireside
Nothing could be better than this night with you
Wrapping paper on the floor
Careless outside the door
So much to be thankful for
Nothing could be better than this night with you
[Pre-Chorus]
Baby, I believe in dreams
And the joy the season brings
You and me
[Chorus]
There's a magic 'round the world at night
My heart [?] more with every smile
Baby, honey, sugar, you know I
Love you even more at Christmas time
I'ma kiss you anyway
There's a mistletoe up everywhere
Baby, honey, sugar, you know I
Love you even more at Christmas time
[Post-Chorus]
Oh I, oh I, oh I
Love you even more at Christmas time
[Verse 2]
Cuddled up like eskimos
Squidged tight just so you know
I keep you warm, I keep cozy 'cause
Nothing could be better than this night with you
Making angels in the snow
Seeing your love just lets me know
Happiness is everywhere we go
Nothing could be better than this night with you
[Pre-Chorus]
Baby, I believe in dreams
And the joy the season brings
You and me
[Chorus]
There's a magic 'round the world at night
My heart [?] more with every smile
Baby, honey, sugar, you know I
Love you even more at Christmas time
I'ma kiss you anyway
There's a mistletoe up everywhere
Baby, honey, sugar, you know I
Love you even more at Christmas time
[Post-Chorus]
Oh I, oh I, oh I
Love you even more at Christmas time
Oh I, oh I, oh I
Love you even more at Christmas time
[Bridge]
Time for family
Time for giving
Time for friends
And reminiscing
Time for hope
And time for wishing
(Wishing a Merry Christmas)
Baby, honey, sugar, you
[Chorus]
There's a magic 'round the world at night (You)
My heart [?] more with every smile
Baby, honey, sugar, you know I (Oh baby, honey, sugar, you know)
Love you even more at Christmas time
I'ma kiss you anyway (I kiss you anyway, baby)
There's a mistletoe up everywhere
Baby, honey, sugar, you know I (Oh baby, honey)
Love you even more at Christmas time
[Post-Chorus]
Oh I, oh I, oh I
Love you even more at Christmas time
Oh I, oh I, oh I
Ooh I love you even more at Christmas time
كيلي رولاند
كانت هذه تفاصيل خبر كلمات وفيديو.. كيلى رولاند تطلق أغنيتها الجديدة Love You More At Christmastime لهذا اليوم نرجوا بأن نكون قد وفقنا بإعطائك التفاصيل والمعلومات الكامله ولمتابعة جميع أخبارنا يمكنك الإشتراك في نظام التنبيهات او في احد أنظمتنا المختلفة لتزويدك بكل ما هو جديد.
