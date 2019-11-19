شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن نيال هوران يطلق نسخة جديدة من أغنيته Nice to Meet Ya (صور وفيديو) والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - قرر النجم العالمي نيال هوران أن يستثمر نجاح أغنيته "Nice to Meet Ya " وقام بإطلاق نسخة جديدة لها، و ذلك عبر قناته الخاصة علي يوتيوب .

يقوم نيال البالغ من العمر ( 26 عام ) بأداء أغنية "Nice to Meet Ya" أثناء عزفه على الجيتار، و الكليب من إخراج ميكا بيكهام وانتاج إيميلي لويك .

كلمات الأغنية :

I want your number tattooed on my arm in ink, I swear

'Cause when the morning comes, I know you won't be there

Every time I turn around, you disappear

I wanna blow your mind, just come with me, I swear

I'm gonna take you somewhere warm, you know j'adore la mer

'Cause when the morning comes, I know you won't be there

Every time I turn around, you disappear

Nice to meet ya

(I got love for you)

(I got love for you)

Nice to meet ya, what's your name?

Let me treat ya to a drink

I like the way you talk, I like the things you wear

I want your number tattooed on my arm in ink, I swear

'Cause when the morning comes, I know you won't be there

Every time I turn around, you disappear

Nice to meet ya

(I got love for you)

(I got love for you)

One minute, you're there, the next one, you're gone

Been waiting for you all night, so come on

You know what I need, you know what I want

You know what I need now, you know what I need now

Nice to meet ya, what's your name?

Let me treat ya to a drink

Nice to meet ya

(I got love for you)

Where ya been?

(I got love for you)

Let me treat ya

(I got love for you)

To a drink

(I got love for you)

Nice to meet ya



